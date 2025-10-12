There’s a New Diva in Town: Oriflame Unveils Divine Dark Velvet Eau de Parfum

Oriflame's Divine Dark Velvet Oriflame's Divine Dark Velvet

Divine Dark Velvet is one of Oriflame’s most luxurious creations yet, elevated by the rare and distinguished Black Baccara Rose scent. Its captivating notes wrap the skin in an opulent softness” — Elena Degtyareva, Chief Marketing Officer

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oriflame has proudly unveiled its latest fragrance launch: Divine Dark Velvet Eau de Parfum , a rich and glamorous scent that channels the ultimate main character energy and empowers wearers to unleash their inner diva.Velvety Black Baccara Rose scent takes centre stage in this powerful new fragrance – its floral intensity elegantly contrasts the depth and darkness of Black Coffee and a luminous Gardenia Accord. The fragrance also holds dramatic notes of Patchouli and Ambrofix, whilst indulging in the richness of Dark Vanilla, creating a multi-faceted scent of confidence, mystery, and allure.Behind this new creation is renowned perfumer Guillaume Flavigny, who has been captivated by scents since his school days. Known for his provocative and passionate style, Flavigny crafts each fragrance as an authentic story: precise, emotional, and always bearing a distinctive signature.For Divine Dark Velvet, he drew inspiration from the allure of a black velvet dress, and explained "It’s a shining light on black, with its fascinating nuances and emotions. Black velvety textures bring mystery and confidence. All the secrets it carries and how it transforms, about being Divine"About the launch, Elena Degtyareva, Chief Marketing Officer, at Oriflame, says “I’m thrilled to see the passion and dedication behind this fragrance come to life. Divine Dark Velvet is one of Oriflame’s most luxurious creations yet, elevated by the rare and distinguished Black Baccara Rose scent. Its captivating notes wrap the skin in an opulent softness with remarkable nuance and complexity.”With its bold contrasts and addictive depth, Divine Dark Velvet Eau de Parfum is more than a fragrance - it’s a bold statement of self-confidence, individuality and unapologetic diva energy. It joins Oriflame’s portfolio of award-winning fragrances, which offer quality and luxury without the prestigious price tag. In a blind test, 68% of women preferred Oriflame Divine Dark Velvet to a high-end fragrance priced above £250.*Divine Dark Velvet Eau de Parfum is now available to buy exclusively at oriflame.com.* Based on UK sniff tests by LLH Research in 08/2025 with 80 women aged 20–50. Perfumes priced above £200/50 ml (manufacturer’s UK online retail prices; verified 01.09.2025)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.