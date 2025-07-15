Oriflame celebrates 58 Years of empowering entrepreneurs through Social Selling

Pictured (L-R): Carl Rogberg (Chief Financial Officer), Niclas Palmquist (Chief Commerical Officer), Anna Malmhake (CEO & President)

For 58 years, Oriflame has stayed true to our purpose: to empower people to grow through a business model that puts people first. Social selling is not just part of our history, it’s our future.” — Anna Malmhake, CEO

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oriflame , a global beauty company with a proud heritage of social selling, is celebrating 58 years of empowering entrepreneurs around the world. Since its foundation in 1967, Oriflame has remained steadfast in its mission to unlock entrepreneurial potential and provide people with the opportunity to build meaningful businesses on their own terms.With over three million beauty entrepreneurs and members across more than 60 countries, Oriflame continues to lead the way in the next generation of social selling, combining digital innovation, community, and exceptional beauty and wellness products.Anna Malmhake, CEO and President of Oriflame, said: “At Oriflame, we believe that talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not always accessible to all. For 58 years, we’ve stayed true to our purpose: to empower people to grow, connect, and thrive through a business model that puts people first. Social selling is not just part of our history, it’s our future.”As the beauty industry evolves, Oriflame remains committed to its people-powered model, offering a flexible, low-risk path to entrepreneurship. In the past five years, bonuses, commissions and other rewards paid out by Oriflame to its community exceeded €1 billion, demonstrating its dedication to celebrating real progress and real people.Niclas Palmquist, Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We’re proud to be a company where success is shared and community is everything. Our model is built on trust, connection, and the belief that beauty is best when it’s shared. As others shift direction, we’re doubling down on what we do best, supporting our entrepreneurs every step of the way.”Oriflame’s commitment to social selling is matched by its investment in innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity. With nearly 60 years of experience, the company continues to reimagine beauty for today’s connected world offering high-quality, sensorially engaging products without a prestige price tag. It was also recently named a European Climate Leader by The Financial Times and Statista for the fifth year in a row.About OriflameAs a globally renowned beauty and wellbeing company, Oriflame has empowered individuals since 1967 through its diverse portfolio of high-quality, innovative, and sustainable beauty and wellbeing products. It operates in over 60 markets.Committed to ethical business practices and environmental sustainability, Oriflame takes pride in its Swedish heritage and people-centric approach. It operates through a modern social selling model, enabling over 3 million Beauty Entrepreneurs and members worldwide to become beauty industry insiders through a ‘Plug and Play’ micro-entrepreneurship model.Oriflame’s product range spans skincare, cosmetics, fragrances, personal care, and nutritional supplements, all crafted with care to promote holistic wellbeing. Guided by the values of Togetherness, Spirit, and Passion, Oriflame continues to make a positive impact on communities worldwide and has been named a European Climate Leader by the Financial Times and Statista for the past five years.

