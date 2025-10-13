New SVGator Report Uncovers How Designers Choose Animation Formats in 2025

Export data from SVGator reveals SVG’s continued dominance in 2025, outpacing Lottie and video formats by a wide margin.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Why do most designers still prefer SVG for web animations? According to SVGator ’s latest data, SVG continues to dominate exports on the platform, far surpassing Lottie and other formats. The 2024–2025 statistics reveal clear user preferences and highlight how professionals approach animation on the modern web.Export data highlights a clear leaderSVGator’s export data offers a clear view of real-world design preferences:- 60–70% of users exported in SVG format.- Only 5–7% of users chose Lottie.- Video and GIF formats together accounted for the remaining 20–25%.This ongoing trend confirms SVG’s position as the standard for lightweight, responsive web animation, while Lottie remains a niche choice for app interfaces and micro-interactions.Why SVG leads the wayIn August 2025, SVG format made up 80.6% of all exports on SVGator. Designers value its scalability, compact size, and seamless integration, which make it ideal for web projects that demand performance and ease of implementation, without extra development resources.Lottie followed at 7.0%, primarily used for mobile UI animations. Video and GIF formats accounted for 5.2% and 7.2%, respectively, serving marketing and social media needs. Overall, four out of five exports were SVG-based, reaffirming the format’s dominance.Full insights are available in SVGator’s report, “ Why Users Prefer SVG Over Lottie.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.