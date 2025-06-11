SVGator Launches Collaboration Team Plan with Shared Workspaces and Intuitive Access Control

Create, animate, and collaborate like never before. Work in a shared workspace, use intuitive access control, and manage creative teams easily with SVGator.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SVGator, the go-to animation tool for beginners, introduces the Collaboration Team Plan , a new feature-packed solution for creative teams. Users can now animate together in a shared workspace, manage permissions with ease, and exchange feedback directly inside the editor.This update brings a new level of efficiency to SVGator’s animation workflow with custom access, and commenting tools for anyone collaborating on a project.Working together with SVGator’s powerful collaboration features includes:Shared Workspace – Animate and manage projects together in one place.Access Control – Choose who can view, comment, or edit each project. Permissions can be adjusted per user and per project.In-App Feedback – Use the Comments section to leave feedback inside the editor. Keep the conversation going without switching tools.Team Creation – Easily create your own team on SVGator and assign seats to your best talent.Centralized Billing – Manage all subscriptions as Team Admin with centralized billing.With this new plan , SVGator simplifies the collaboration process for animators at every level. There’s no need for third-party apps.Whether you are working with internal teammates, developers, marketers, or clients, collaboration remains secure, simple, and fully customizable.About SVGatorSVGator is a full-featured online animation tool . It has an intuitive UI that enables users to create and implement vector motion graphics with ease. The tool was created to facilitate the process of designing web animations. Motion design beginners and professionals use the app to create lightweight animations that live on the web and in mobile apps.The animation software has practically eliminated the need for coding skills. You can create and edit animations without writing a single line of code and export them in formats like SVG, Lottie, GIF, and more.With the new Team Plan, SVGator takes creative teamwork to the next level by bringing everything you need to animate, share, and collaborate into one seamless platform.

