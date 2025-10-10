SGS Approved as an Amazon TIC Direct Validation Body for Toy Sellers

Amazon now requires toy sellers to get product compliance validated by a third party TIC Direct Validation body, such as SGS

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, is pleased to announce its approval as an Amazon Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Direct Validation body. This recognition enables SGS to support toy sellers in complying with Amazon’s new requirements under the Direct Validation Program.Amazon recently introduced a new policy for its toys category, requiring product compliance to be validated directly by an Amazon-approved TIC organization. This change applies to all Amazon marketplaces in the United States, Canada and Europe. Sellers are no longer able to upload compliance documents via Seller Central; they must now work with an approved TIC company to complete the validation process.The impact on sellers is significant. If validation is successful and products meet Amazon’s requirements, they will remain eligible for sale without further action. However, if sellers fail to initiate or complete the validation process, or if their products do not comply with the requirements, they risk removal and delisting from the platform.The Direct Validation mechanism has been introduced to strengthen product safety and regulatory compliance across Amazon’s global marketplaces. Under this system, all testing and validation results are submitted directly to Amazon by the approved TIC body. Sellers can no longer upload compliance documents themselves.As an Amazon-approved TIC Direct Validation body, SGS offers:• Seamless integration with Amazon’s systems, shortening the validation timeline• Expert guidance on the latest Amazon requirements• Reliable testing and fast report deliveryWith a global network of accredited laboratories, strong technical expertise and decades of experience in toy testing, SGS helps Amazon toy sellers streamline compliance, reduce risk and accelerate market access.Visit SGS.com for more information on solutions for the toy industry.About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).For further information, please contact:

