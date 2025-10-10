Mentalyc’s Group Practice Feature Empowers Small Therapy Clinics with Enterprise-Level AI Tools

Group practice by mentalyc Group practice plan by mentalyc Customers reviews on group practice feature by Mentalyc Team plan price for group practice plan

Mentalyc unveils new Group Practice pricing, giving small therapy clinics affordable AI tools to manage teams, scale operations, and stay compliant.

Our goal is to make powerful AI tools accessible to every therapy team, helping small clinics grow efficiently while keeping therapy personal and compliant” — Maria Szandrach

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where therapists are drowning in paperwork, small and mid-sized practices are finally catching a break. Mentalyc, the AI medical scribe purpose-built for therapists, has announced the launch of its new Team Plan, empowering group practices to deliver greater value to their clinicians and clients with cost-effective pricing.For years, independent therapy practices have struggled to keep up with the operational systems of large behavioral health organizations. Hiring administrative staff, managing compliance, and maintaining documentation consistency across multiple therapists have always required heavy infrastructure until now.With Mentalyc’s Group Practice , small teams can now function like fully equipped organizations: compliant, efficient, and data-driven, without the need for complex software or costly overhead.Leveling the Playing Field for Small and Growing Clinics“Mentalyc has cut our documentation time by over 70%. It feels like having a personal assistant for every therapist,” shares Dr. Rachel Lewis, founder of MindPath Counseling, a five-therapist practice in Chicago. “We finally have the freedom to focus on clients instead of compliance.”Mentalyc’s new Group Practice feature provides supervisors, administrators, and team leads with complete visibility and control. Owners can oversee therapist productivity, track documentation completion, and maintain clinical standards — all in one intuitive dashboard.Built for both scaling solo practices and established clinics, the platform grows with your team. Whether you manage two therapists or fifty, Mentalyc makes the process seamless.Core advantages include:Centralized team management: View all clinician progress, clients, and notes in real time.AI-generated HIPAA-compliant documentation: Save hours while maintaining professional, audit-ready notes.Smart supervision tools: Support team reviews, training, and oversight across multiple locations.Scalable structure: Add new therapists, admins, and supervisors with one-click onboarding.Comprehensive analytics: Gain deep insights into therapy progress, goal achievement, symptom reduction, and the strength of the therapeutic alliance, helping teams measure real clinical impact and continuous improvementDesigned for Therapy Teams — Not Just EHR UsersWhat makes Mentalyc different from other documentation platforms is its deep specialization in therapy workflows. Rather than adapting generic EHR technology, Mentalyc’s AI scribe is trained to recognize the emotional and contextual depth of therapy sessions.This means every note generated by Mentalyc reflects clinical empathy, session accuracy, and compliance precision — not just word count or keyword triggers.“We added three new therapists last quarter without hiring an extra admin. Mentalyc’s automation makes scaling possible without chaos,” says Anthony Rodriguez, owner of HarborBridge Counseling in San Diego. “It’s like having the systems of a Fortune-500 healthcare company, but built for a team of five.”The Human Side of AI: Technology Meets CareMentalyc blends cutting-edge automation with real-human support. Every group practice receives personalized onboarding, training, and dedicated support tailored to its clinical model.“Our mission is to make small and mid-sized therapy practices thrive,” explains Maria Szandrach, CEO of Mentalyc.“We believe independent clinics deserve the same efficiency, compliance, and intelligence tools that large corporate providers have — without losing the human warmth that defines great therapy.”Mentalyc is also HIPAA- and SOC 2 Type II-compliant, ensuring that every client’s sensitive data remains safe and protected. Security and privacy are non-negotiable, which is why hundreds of clinicians have already made the switch.From Burnout to Balance: A Real Change in Practice ManagementTherapists across the U.S. report significant improvements after adopting Mentalyc’s Group Practice feature — shorter workdays, reduced stress, and better team alignment. Clinics are now able to expand services, take on new clients, and maintain consistency across therapists — all without the administrative burden that previously limited growth.“Mentalyc didn’t just improve our operations — it gave us our evenings back,” says Dr. Lewis. “Our therapists are happier, our documentation is stronger, and our clients feel the difference.”Affordable, Scalable, and Ready for Every TeamWith plans built for both solo practitioners and multi-clinic teams, Mentalyc’s pricing model makes AI-powered documentation accessible to everyone. Explore pricing options here and see how affordable it is to transform your practice workflow.About MentalycMentalyc is an AI-powered medical scribe built exclusively for therapists, helping mental health professionals document sessions faster, more accurately, and with full HIPAA and SOC 2 Type II compliance. Its Group Practice feature allows therapy clinics to manage teams, standardize documentation, and scale operations efficiently — bringing the power of enterprise-level software to small and mid-sized practices.To learn more or schedule a personalized demo, visit www.mentalyc.com/group-practice or contact support@mentalyc.com.

