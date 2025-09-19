Mentalyc Sets New Standard in Mental Health Data Security with HIPAA & SOC 2 Type II Compliance

mentalyc security ethical notes by mentalyc mentalyc security and privacy Mentalyc transparancy for security Mentalyc reviews by users

Mentalyc sets a new gold standard in mental health data security with HIPAA & SOC 2 Type II compliance and radical transparency

At Mentalyc, security and trust are non-negotiable. We’re setting the gold standard for ethical AI in mental health so clinicians can focus fully on their clients.” — Maria Szandrach

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mentalyc, the pioneering AI-scribe for mental health professionals, today announced strengthened commitments to security, privacy, and transparency by meeting HIPAA and SOC 2 Type II standards, while also aligning with international data protection frameworks. With these benchmarks, Mentalyc positions itself not just as a digital tool but as a trusted partner for clinicians seeking peace of mind in the digital age.Raising the Bar Beyond Compliance“HIPAA compliance is just the beginning.” That guiding principle drives every decision at Mentalyc. While many digital health solutions stop at basic legal requirements, Mentalyc has deliberately gone further, building infrastructure that meets and exceeds regulatory standards worldwide.HIPAA & SOC 2 Type II compliant in the U.S.Designed to meet Australian Privacy Principles (APP) and Canada’s PIPEDA, PHIPA, PHIA, PIPAFully compliant with New Zealand’s Privacy ActThis global framework ensures that clinicians can use Mentalyc confidently, regardless of location, knowing their clients’ most sensitive data is handled with the highest level of care.Radical Transparency in ActionMentalyc believes the foundation of trust is visibility. Radical transparency is not a marketing buzzword—it is a commitment. Clinicians are informed about every stage of data handling, from recording to deletion.Clear user control: Clinicians can delete data at any timeDownloadable BAA and client consent templates: Mentalyc integrates compliance into the workflow itself, streamlining administrative burdens while maintaining ethical safeguardsStraightforward policies: Users are never left wondering how their data is treatedAs clinical leader Kevin Ramotar, a recognized expert in digital health, quality, and compliance, remarked:“Radical data transparency is what healthcare needs at this point to build trust and reduce misinformation. With the development of new technologies, such as AI, it is even more important to keep everyone informed. I appreciate that Mentalyc is trying to elevate industry standards with high visibility for all.”Encrypted and Anonymized, by DefaultSecurity begins with encryption, and Mentalyc ensures that all communications are encrypted. Beyond secure transfer, Mentalyc anonymizes data so that transcripts never contain personal identifiers unless users choose otherwise.Full anonymization: Default mode removes identifying details to safeguard privacyPartial anonymization: Optional mode retains limited context, such as first names, to help with case conceptualization without compromising complianceMinimal data philosophy: Mentalyc stores only what is essential to deliver valueImportantly, recordings are not permanently stored. Audio is held securely for up to three days to allow for troubleshooting, then deleted automatically. This strict retention window drastically reduces risk exposure.Empowering Clinicians with ControlMentalyc understands that clinicians need control as much as protection. The platform gives users freedom to:Delete any data, recordings, or notes at willCustomize consent forms for clients, ensuring informed participationUse dictation instead of recording if clients prefer not to be recordedThis level of flexibility ensures that therapists never have to choose between compliance, clinical integrity, and client trust.Why Security Matters in Mental Health?Therapy sessions are among the most sensitive professional interactions imaginable. Notes, transcripts, and recordings often contain deeply personal details. A single breach or misstep could irreparably damage trust between therapist and client.By addressing these risks head-on, as an AI-powered scribe Mentalyc helps therapists focus on what truly matters—the therapeutic relationship.Undivided attention: Clinicians can engage fully with clients, knowing Mentalyc safeguards their dataBetter outcomes: Secure transcripts capture insights and quotes that support deeper case conceptualizationInsurance confidence: Notes are prepared in compliance with payer requirements, reducing the chance of treatment denialWhen clients know their therapists use a secure, compliant tool, it reinforces confidence in both the therapy process and the professional providing care.No Data for AI TrainingA critical differentiator: Mentalyc does not use your data to train AI models.Unlike generic platforms that may harvest user data, Mentalyc is built for clinical settings and guided by healthcare ethics. Data is never sold, shared, or repurposed beyond the core function of helping clinicians write accurate notes.This stance reinforces the company’s mission: to protect client confidentiality, uphold therapist autonomy, and build a platform clinicians can trust for years to come.For multinational practices and digital health innovators, this means a single platform can meet varied legal obligations worldwide. This design empowers clinicians to handle consent seamlessly, strengthening transparency and trust.A Track Record of TrustFounded in 2021, Mentalyc has quickly become a leader in AI-powered note-taking for therapists. The company is:Profitable and independentTrusted by over 30,000 therapists worldwideShaped in collaboration with practicing cliniciansWhy Choose Mentalyc?Peace of mind knowing data is encrypted, anonymized, and compliantAdministrative burdens reduced with built-in BAA and consent toolsAccurate, payer-compliant notes without sacrificing client connectionAbout MentalycMentalyc is the world’s first AI-scribe purpose-built for mental health professionals. Since 2021, the platform has helped thousands of therapists streamline their documentation while ensuring the highest standards of privacy, security, and compliance. With radical transparency, global regulatory alignment, and continuous collaboration with clinicians, Mentalyc is setting the new gold standard for ethical AI in mental health.For more information, visit: www.mentalyc.com/security Mental health professionals deserve a tool they can trust as much as their clients trust them. With HIPAA and SOC 2 Type II compliance, radical transparency, encrypted communications, and built-in consent, Mentalyc is the secure choice for therapy practices everywhere. Also, Security Across SystemsProtecting client data doesn’t stop within Mentalyc—it extends to how information flows across platforms. With secure EHR Integration Try Mentalyc free today and experience documentation without compromise.

