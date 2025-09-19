Mentalyc Sets New Standard in Mental Health Data Security with HIPAA & SOC 2 Type II Compliance
Mentalyc sets a new gold standard in mental health data security with HIPAA & SOC 2 Type II compliance and radical transparency
Raising the Bar Beyond Compliance
“HIPAA compliance is just the beginning.” That guiding principle drives every decision at Mentalyc. While many digital health solutions stop at basic legal requirements, Mentalyc has deliberately gone further, building infrastructure that meets and exceeds regulatory standards worldwide.
HIPAA & SOC 2 Type II compliant in the U.S.
Designed to meet Australian Privacy Principles (APP) and Canada’s PIPEDA, PHIPA, PHIA, PIPA
Fully compliant with New Zealand’s Privacy Act
This global framework ensures that clinicians can use Mentalyc confidently, regardless of location, knowing their clients’ most sensitive data is handled with the highest level of care.
Radical Transparency in Action
Mentalyc believes the foundation of trust is visibility. Radical transparency is not a marketing buzzword—it is a commitment. Clinicians are informed about every stage of data handling, from recording to deletion.
Clear user control: Clinicians can delete data at any time
Downloadable BAA and client consent templates: Mentalyc integrates compliance into the workflow itself, streamlining administrative burdens while maintaining ethical safeguards
Straightforward policies: Users are never left wondering how their data is treated
As clinical leader Kevin Ramotar, a recognized expert in digital health, quality, and compliance, remarked:
“Radical data transparency is what healthcare needs at this point to build trust and reduce misinformation. With the development of new technologies, such as AI, it is even more important to keep everyone informed. I appreciate that Mentalyc is trying to elevate industry standards with high visibility for all.”
Encrypted and Anonymized, by Default
Security begins with encryption, and Mentalyc ensures that all communications are encrypted. Beyond secure transfer, Mentalyc anonymizes data so that transcripts never contain personal identifiers unless users choose otherwise.
Full anonymization: Default mode removes identifying details to safeguard privacy
Partial anonymization: Optional mode retains limited context, such as first names, to help with case conceptualization without compromising compliance
Minimal data philosophy: Mentalyc stores only what is essential to deliver value
Importantly, recordings are not permanently stored. Audio is held securely for up to three days to allow for troubleshooting, then deleted automatically. This strict retention window drastically reduces risk exposure.
Empowering Clinicians with Control
Mentalyc understands that clinicians need control as much as protection. The platform gives users freedom to:
Delete any data, recordings, or notes at will
Customize consent forms for clients, ensuring informed participation
Use dictation instead of recording if clients prefer not to be recorded
This level of flexibility ensures that therapists never have to choose between compliance, clinical integrity, and client trust.
Why Security Matters in Mental Health?
Therapy sessions are among the most sensitive professional interactions imaginable. Notes, transcripts, and recordings often contain deeply personal details. A single breach or misstep could irreparably damage trust between therapist and client.
By addressing these risks head-on, as an AI-powered scribe Mentalyc helps therapists focus on what truly matters—the therapeutic relationship.
Undivided attention: Clinicians can engage fully with clients, knowing Mentalyc safeguards their data
Better outcomes: Secure transcripts capture insights and quotes that support deeper case conceptualization
Insurance confidence: Notes are prepared in compliance with payer requirements, reducing the chance of treatment denial
When clients know their therapists use a secure, compliant tool, it reinforces confidence in both the therapy process and the professional providing care.
No Data for AI Training
A critical differentiator: Mentalyc does not use your data to train AI models.
Unlike generic platforms that may harvest user data, Mentalyc is built for clinical settings and guided by healthcare ethics. Data is never sold, shared, or repurposed beyond the core function of helping clinicians write accurate notes.
This stance reinforces the company’s mission: to protect client confidentiality, uphold therapist autonomy, and build a platform clinicians can trust for years to come.
For multinational practices and digital health innovators, this means a single platform can meet varied legal obligations worldwide. This design empowers clinicians to handle consent seamlessly, strengthening transparency and trust.
A Track Record of Trust
Founded in 2021, Mentalyc has quickly become a leader in AI-powered note-taking for therapists. The company is:
Profitable and independent
Trusted by over 30,000 therapists worldwide
Shaped in collaboration with practicing clinicians
Why Choose Mentalyc?
Peace of mind knowing data is encrypted, anonymized, and compliant
Administrative burdens reduced with built-in BAA and consent tools
Accurate, payer-compliant notes without sacrificing client connection
About Mentalyc
Mentalyc is the world’s first AI-scribe purpose-built for mental health professionals. Since 2021, the platform has helped thousands of therapists streamline their documentation while ensuring the highest standards of privacy, security, and compliance. With radical transparency, global regulatory alignment, and continuous collaboration with clinicians, Mentalyc is setting the new gold standard for ethical AI in mental health.
For more information, visit: www.mentalyc.com/security
Mental health professionals deserve a tool they can trust as much as their clients trust them. With HIPAA and SOC 2 Type II compliance, radical transparency, encrypted communications, and built-in consent, Mentalyc is the secure choice for therapy practices everywhere. Also, Security Across Systems
Protecting client data doesn’t stop within Mentalyc—it extends to how information flows across platforms. With secure EHR Integration.
Try Mentalyc free today and experience documentation without compromise.
