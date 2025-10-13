Comprehensive Report on the Long‑Read Sequencing Services Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Long‑Read Sequencing Services Market Through 2025?

The market size for long-read sequencing services has seen rapid expansion in the past few years. The market, which stood at $0.99 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $1.18 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1%. The upturn during the historic period can be traced back to growing requests for precision medicine, amplified funding in genomics research, escalating incidents of genetic diseases, expanding uses in agricultural genomics, and a rising trend of personalized healthcare adoption.

The market size for long-read sequencing services is projected to enjoy a significant expansion in the ensuing years, rising to $2.35 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7%. The anticipated growth within this forecast period can be credited to factors such as its increasing clinical utilization, the rising demand for advanced genomic analysis, the surge in investment in multi-omics research, the broadening applications in non-human sequencing, together with the growing collaborations between service providers and pharmaceutical companies. Some of the major trends that will mark this forecast period include the refinement of bioinformatics pipelines, the advent of new sequencing chemistries, innovation in long-read targeted sequencing, the enhancement of integrated multi-omics services, and the creation of automated sample preparation systems.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Long‑Read Sequencing Services Market?

The increasing incidence of genetic disorders is anticipated to boost the expansion of the long-read sequencing services market in the foreseeable future. Genetic abnormalities, triggered by alterations or mutations in the DNA, can be hereditary or develop spontaneously, impacting health, growth, and bodily functions. The escalating occurrence of these disorders can be attributed to heightened awareness and advancements in diagnostic technologies allowing for more prompt and precise identification of previously undetected conditions. Long-read sequencing services aid in managing genetic disorders by offering highly accurate, extensive genomic data which facilitates the precise detection of structural variances and intricate mutations. This technology augments diagnostic precision, promotes personalized treatment protocols, and enhances awareness of rare and inherited conditions. For example, the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, a national charity based in the UK, reported in September 2023 that the number of patients diagnosed with Cystic fibrosis (CF) climbed from 10,908 in 2021 to 11,148 in 2022. Therefore, the increased incidence of genetic disorders is fueling the growth of the long-read sequencing services market.

Which Players Dominate The Long‑Read Sequencing Services Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Long-Read Sequencing Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

• Revvity Inc.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

• Takara Bio Inc.

• Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

• Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Long‑Read Sequencing Services Industry?

Firms in the long-read sequencing services industry have been heavily focusing on innovation, particularly in developing high-fidelity sequencing chemistry to boost accuracy, expand read length, and deepen understanding of genomics. This particular sequencing chemistry is a specialized biochemical technique that utilizes optimized enzyme systems and nucleotide analogues to produce extended read data with unmatched per-read precision, useful for identifying base alterations and structural differences. Notably, in October 2022, the biotechnology firm based in the US, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., introduced its Revio long-read sequencing system, equipped with this advanced HiFi sequencing chemistry. Designed to produce 15 times more HiFi data and to sequence hundreds of human genomes annually at less than $1,000 per genome, this system addresses crucial scalability issues in genomic study. Furthermore, it enables researchers to thoroughly detect variants, including single-nucleotide variants (SNVs), insertion-deletion (indels), structural variants (SVs), and epigenetic modifications, while also lessening the usage of consumables and enhancing the efficiency of workflow.

Global Long‑Read Sequencing Services Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The long‑read sequencing services market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Service Type: Whole Genome Sequencing, Targeted Sequencing, De Novo Sequencing, Other Services

2) By Technology: Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing, Other Technology

3) By Application: Clinical Diagnostics, Genomic Research, Oncology, Rare Disease Detection, Other Application

4) By End User: Academic And Research Institutes, Hospitals And Clinics, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Whole Genome Sequencing: Complete Genome Mapping, Comprehensive Variant Detection, Structural Variation Analysis, Comparative Genomics

2) By Targeted Sequencing: Gene Panel Sequencing, Exome Sequencing, Transcriptome Sequencing, Custom Target Region Sequencing

3) By De Novo Sequencing: Novel Genome Assembly, Structural Variant Characterization, Complex Genome Reconstruction, Non-Model Organism Sequencing

4) By Other Services: Data Analysis And Interpretation, Library Preparation Services, Bioinformatics Support Services, Validation And Quality Control Services

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Long‑Read Sequencing Services Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for long-read sequencing services. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to see the most considerable growth in the upcoming forecast period. The report on long-read sequencing services includes an analysis of several regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

