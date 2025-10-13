DB Investing Celebrates a Season of Recognition and Innovation at Forex Expo Dubai and MEFM Awards 2025

CEO Gennaro Lanza at DB Investing Booth, Forex Expo Dubai, 7th Oct Elena Kupriianoova delivering a keynote on AI-Powered Mindset: How Smart Tools Are Rewiring Trading Psychology at Forex Expo Dubai 2025, 8 Oct DB Investing team at the booth holding the awards on "Extremely rewarding IB Program" and "Top AI Marketing Leader"

DB Investing continues its momentum in 2025, achieving recognition across two top industry events: Forex Expo Dubai and the ME Financial Markets (MEFM) Awards

We’re building something long-term. Awards are great, but what matters most is the consistency behind them — the service, the technology, and the people who make this brand grow every day.” — Gennaro Lanza

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Forex Expo Dubai 2025, DB Investing made a powerful impression with a vibrant presence, high-profile meetings, and thought-provoking sessions. The company received two key awards:“Most Rewarding IB Program”, celebrating DB Investing’s transparent and performance-driven partnership model, and“Top AI Marketing Leader”, awarded to Elena Kupriianova, Chief Marketing Officer, for pioneering the integration of AI and automation into brokerage marketing and client engagement.“These recognitions are a reflection of our culture — one built on trust, innovation, and real partnerships,” said Gennaro Lanza, CEO of DB Investing. “Our focus has always been on helping traders and IBs grow sustainably, and that starts with leading by example.”The company also made a significant intellectual impact at the event:Elena Kupriianova, CMO, delivered a keynote titled “AI-Powered Mindset: How Smart Tools Are Rewiring Trading Psychology,” highlighting how AI is transforming decision-making and trader behavior.Ioan Mihalachi, Chief Business Officer, participated in the panel “Market Manipulation & Integrity: Protecting Fairness in a Digital, Fast-Moving Market,” addressing the importance of ethics and transparency in modern trading.The company’s booth became a gathering point for partners, influencers, and fintech innovators from the GCC and beyond — buzzing with collaboration, new partnerships, and optimism for the future of trading under the brand’s signature theme, “Dream Big. Trade Big.”DB Investing’s success extended beyond the Expo. At the 2025 Middle East Financial Market Awards, the company was recognized among the Top 100 Most Trusted Financial Institutions, while CEO Gennaro Lanza was named one of the Top 50 CEOs in Finance — underscoring both the company’s integrity and the strength of its leadership.“We’re building something long-term,” said Lanza. “Awards are great, but what matters most is the consistency behind them — the service, the technology, and the people who make this brand grow every day.”With multiple accolades, record engagement, and a growing network of partners across the MENA region, DB Investing reinforces its role as a tech-driven, transparent, and client-centric broker for the new era of traders.About DB InvestingFounded in 2020, DB Investing is an international multi-asset broker offering access to global markets through cutting-edge technology and transparent service. The company focuses on innovation, compliance, and client success — empowering traders and partners across MENA, Europe, and Asia to trade smarter and grow faster.

