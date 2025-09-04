DB Investing Launches DBI Prime: A New Era in Institutional Financial Services

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DB Investing , a globally recognized and award-winning investment firm, proudly announces the launch of DBI Prime , its new institutional arm dedicated to providing tailored solutions for professional partners, financial institutions, and corporate clients worldwide.With DBI Prime, the company expands beyond its retail brokerage strength into the institutional business, offering a robust platform that empowers partners with advanced technology, liquidity solutions, and world-class service.A Vision for Institutional ExcellenceDBI Prime is built to serve banks, hedge funds, family offices, proprietary trading firms, and high-volume partners who demand the highest standards of execution, transparency, and risk management. Leveraging DB Investing’s multi-jurisdictional licensing, global presence, and access to Tier 1 liquidity providers, DBI Prime delivers institutional-grade trading infrastructure with unmatched reliability.Key Offerings of DBI Prime- Liquidity Solutions: Deep multi-asset liquidity across forex, commodities, equities, indices, ETFs, and bonds.- Prime Brokerage Access: Tailored prime-of-prime solutions for institutional partners.- Technology & Connectivity: Cutting-edge APIs, FIX protocol, and advanced risk management tools.- Custom Institutional Partnerships: White-label solutions, joint ventures, and tailored partnership models.- Tier 1 Banking Partners: Ensuring client funds are held securely with the world’s most trusted financial institutions.Expanding Global ReachDB Investing already holds multiple international licenses (UAE, Seychelles, Canada) and has a growing presence in Europe, MENA, Africa, and Asia. With DBI Prime, the firm strengthens its role as a bridge between financial institutions and global markets.CEO’s Statement"DBI Prime represents the natural evolution of DB Investing’s journey. Over the years, we’ve built strong foundations in the retail brokerage business, and now we are extending this trust and expertise to the institutional world. Our goal is to provide our partners with not just liquidity and technology, but a true long-term partnership built on transparency, strength, and vision."— Gennaro Lanza, CEO & Founder of DB InvestingAbout DB InvestingFounded in 2018, DB Investing is a multi-award-winning financial services firm offering access to over 10,000 trading instruments, including forex, equities, ETFs, and bonds. Licensed across several jurisdictions, DB Investing is committed to innovation, transparency, and excellence in financial services.

