AD Ports Group and Mira Developments Seal Land Sale for an AED 55 Billion Master-Planned Community in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mira Developments has signed a definitive Plot Sale and Development Agreement with AD Ports Group, a leading global enabler of trade, logistics and industry, to create one of Abu Dhabi’s most ambitious mixed-use master-planned communities in the Al Mamoura district. The project represents a total investment of more than AED 55 billion over the next decade. Phased completion is expected across a 10-year timeframe.A signature of Mira Developments, this transformative community will showcase multi-branded properties developed in collaboration with world-leading fashion, hospitality, and lifestyle names. The master plan is designed as a car-free upper city, ensuring zero traffic accidents and a safer, more sustainable environment. Powered by advanced solar technologies covering rooftops, façades, and even shaded corridors, the project aims to meet up to 60% of its energy needs sustainably. It will bring together apartments, townhouses, and villas, complemented by two five-star hotels, a championship golf course, and a three-million-square-foot retail mall. Essential social infrastructure is also at the heart of the project, with two universities, three international schools, eight kindergartens, three mosques, and two world-class museums.Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamsi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, said "This landmark agreement with Mira Developments aligns perfectly with our leadership’s vision for sustainable urban growth, under Plan Abu Dhabi 2030, created to manage the Emirate’s growth in a structured and sustainable manner, and this project is a direct embodiment of its principles. Together with Mira Developments, we are not just developing a plot of land; we are shaping a high-quality, liveable community that fosters economic diversification and delivers long-term economic and social value for Abu Dhabi."Timur Mamaikhanov, Co-Founder and CEO of Mira Developments, said: "We are pleased to partner with AD Ports Group on this transformative project. The Al Mamoura site is an exceptional location, and we are committed to developing a landmark mixed-use community that will set new standards for quality and lifestyle in Abu Dhabi. Our vision is to create a vibrant and dynamic destination that combines residential, commercial, and leisure facilities, and this agreement provides the foundation to bring that vision to life. We have full confidence in Abu Dhabi’s thriving real estate market and look forward to a successful collaboration with AD Ports Group."Strategically positioned between Abu Dhabi and Dubai along the E11 corridor – and soon to be linked by the Etihad Rail network – Al Mamoura is set to emerge as a new landmark destination. The scale and ambition of this master plan will raise the bar for community development in the UAE, uniting world-class amenities within a single, multi-branded integrated environment.About AD Ports GroupEstablished in 2006, AD Ports Group today serves as a global enabler of trade, logistics, and industry, as well as a bridge linking Abu Dhabi to the world. Listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: ADPORTS), AD Ports Group’s vertically integrated business approach has proven instrumental in driving the Emirate’s economic development over the past decade. Operating five business clusters covering Ports, Economic Cities & Free Zones, Maritime & Shipping, Logistics, and Digital, AD Ports Group’s portfolio comprises 34 terminals, with a presence in over 50 countries, and more than 550 square kilometres of economic zones within KEZAD Group, the largest integrated trade, logistics, and industrial business grouping in the Middle East. AD Ports Group is rated “AA-” Outlook stable by Fitch, and “A1” outlook stable by Moody’s.About Mira DevelopmentsMira Developments is renowned for delivering fully branded and fully furnished homes in collaboration with leading lifestyle brands, including Bentley Home, ETRO Home, ELIE SAAB , Jacob & Co., Trussardi and John Richmond. Whether it is a high-rise residence or an ultra-luxurious villa in a gated community , every Mira Developments property is turnkey-ready. From designer interiors and premium household appliances to hotel-style services – everything is thoughtfully provided. All you need to do is bring your luggage and settle in.

