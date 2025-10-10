Inter The Opus

FC Internazionale Milan is delighted to announce the publication of Inter The Opus, a unique and unprecedented piece of work that discusses the Club’s history.

We’re really proud of this project, from its curation to the exclusive nature of much of its contents. It sums up the essence of what it means to be Nerazzurro - a unique & unmissable work for any fan” — Luca Adornato, the Club’s Brand and Marketing Director

INTER THE OPUS: THE OFFICIAL OPUS CELEBRATING THE NERAZZURRI’S HISTORY

It is an exclusive tribute to the greatness of this Club: its most iconic moments, legendary team members, wins that have made Inter immortal, and the immeasurable passion of the Club’s fans throughout the world. With never-before-seen content and previously unpublished archive materials, Inter The Opus is a masterful collection that expresses the Nerazzurri’s rich past and the strength of the Club’s ambitions for the future.

It’s more than just a book; it’s a collector’s item, created with an artisanal attention to detail. Handbound in fine leather and printed to the highest standards, the book features exclusive interviews and rare photographs. It is designed to be a true piece of memorabilia for Interisti of all generations.

Set to be released in 2026, it will be the first Opus dedicated to a Serie A side as part of the prestigious Opus Collection, which already includes editions on some of the biggest icons in global sport, music, and show business.

Various editions will be published, including one in the iconic Marquee XXL format, which reaches more than one meter in width when opened and weighs over 32 kg.

With Inter The Opus, the Club invites all its supporters to come along on an extraordinary journey. It is a work that spans emotions, triumphs, and memories, which have made history and will continue to inspire in the future.

More details will be revealed in the coming months, including how to pre-order the various editions.

“It’s such an honour that Inter chose us to celebrate and document the greatest moments of their history within a unique and unprecedented edition of Opus. We’ll bring these incredible memories to life like nothing seen before. The hope is that Inter’s fans can relive and celebrate this experience with us. Telling Inter’s story and welcoming the Club into the Opus Collection is a real privilege,” said Karl Fowler, OPUS’s CEO.

“We’re really proud of this editorial project, from its curation to the exclusive nature of much of its contents. It sums up the essence of what it means to be Nerazzurro - a unique and unmissable work for any fan. Being part of the Opus Collection is proof of Inter’s extraordinary history, which we want to share with everyone who loves these colours, all across the globe,” said Luca Adornato, the Club’s Brand and Marketing Director.

About OPUS:

Opus creates luxury, unique and limited-edition products that combine texts written by great authors with rare images, commissioned photographs, and high-quality illustrations. Each volume celebrates icons from sport, fashion, and music, with exclusive materials and official collaborations.

A distinctive feature is the large-format fold-out pages, which allow images to be displayed spectacularly. Printed using special colour processes, on high-quality paper and with extreme attention to detail, the volumes are hand-bound and produced in limited editions.

Each Opus is designed as a collector's item, intended to last over time and represent a cultural and aesthetic investment.

