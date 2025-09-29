Oasis Live ’25 Opus Announcement

Oasis Live '25 Opus Oasis Live '25 - Spread From The Opus Oasis Live '25 Opus Marquee Editions

Opus in partnership with legendary band Oasis and iconic photographer Simon Emmett officially celebrate the reunion tour by creating the OASIS LIVE ’25 OPUS

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opus today announces the partnership with the legendary band Oasis, Liam and Noel Gallagher and iconic photographer Simon Emmett to officially celebrate the reunion tour by creating the OASIS LIVE ’25 OPUS.

Oasis became a cultural phenomenon, influencing musical trends, fashion and even popular culture. (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? was the biggest British album of that decade, having now sold over five million copies in the UK, six million copies in the US and over 22 million worldwide. The band’s music was infectious and in 1996 at the height of their fame, Oasis headlined Knebworth in front of 250,000 fans. The story of Oasis had a true rock ‘n’ roll end when the band split up in 2009 leaving a stellar musical legacy. Many fans dreamed about the brothers reconciling, but that seemed unlikely.

Fast forward to August 2024 and a press announcement from Oasis sent the world into a frenzy with the news that the band would reunite to perform a series of concerts for the first time in 16 years.

Opus is thrilled to announce the OASIS LIVE ’25 OPUS that celebrates the most anticipated reunion of all time through the iconic lens of one of the world’s most influential photographers, Simon Emmett. Simon also captured the iconic portraits of Liam and Noel together that has been widely used since the announcement of the tour.

“Being chosen to photograph the top-secret Oasis reunion portraits was a real honour. As the only photographer to document it from the very start through to the end of the tour, it’s been a truly unique and privileged experience and insight. The extraordinary mania and positivity has been intoxicating. Much more than a band reunion, it’s been a real cultural movement.”

Simon Emmett

OASIS LIVE ’25 OPUS will be a celebration of the band’s live legacy, captured by the very best with unprecedented and unique access plus collaboration from both Liam and Noel.

The Limited Marquee Edition will be strictly limited to only 100 copies worldwide, with the edition measuring a giant 62cm x 45cm. The 400 pages will be printed in ultra-high-definition on luxury heavyweight 200gsm silk paper and then hand-bound by master binders, and presented in a silk covered clamshell case.

Three further editions – The ‘Midi’ and the ‘Retail’ edition will be made unlimited in number so that millions of fans around the world will have the opportunity to own and cherish their piece of Oasis history and memorabilia.

More details and information about all the unique Opus editions and special features to be released will be announced in the coming weeks during the Oasis Live ’25 Tour.

