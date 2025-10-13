Folio3 spotlight award winner

Folio3’s NetSuite AFA Standard Edition implementation for BlackStrap cut 40% of manual processes related to order management and streamlined vendor payments.

This recognition means a lot to us. It reflects the way we approach every project, understanding real challenges, building solutions that truly fit, and making a difference that lasts.” — Adnan Lawai

SAN MATEO , CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Folio3 Wins NetSuite Summer 2025 Alliance Partner Spotlight Award for Sporting Goods vertical.The Award highlights Folio3’s successful NetSuite implementation for BlackStrap Industries Inc.Oracle NetSuite has named Folio3, a leading NetSuite Alliance Partner, a Summer 2025 Alliance Partner Spotlight Award Winner in the Sporting Goods category for its work with BlackStrap Industries Inc., a leading manufacturer of outdoor adventure gear.This Alliance Partner Spotlight Award recognizes Folio3 as one of the top NetSuite partners for their demonstrated success in implementing NetSuite, tailored customizations, and deep vertical expertise to understand their customers.BlackStrap faced operational roadblocks due to limited automation in accounting, inventory, and order management processes. They managed purchase orders separately. Order fulfillment was often slowed down by the absence of a tailored pick ticket system, while difficulties in tracking scrap materials created inaccurate cost calculations. Folio3 addressed these challenges by implementing the NetSuite AFA Standard Edition to manage demand cycles and hybrid B2B/B2C operations with a custom configuration of NetSuite’s Electronic Payments bundle to automate ACH processing for smooth vendor payments and cut 40% manual processes for their work order and inventory management.“We are extremely satisfied with the support provided during both the implementation & post go-live phases,” said Adam Sharp, VP Operations at BlackStrap. “Folio3 team's knowledge, capability & technical proficiency were crucial in achieving our go-live target. They understood our business needs & effectively translated them into the NetSuite environment.”“This award reinforces our commitment to industry-specific NetSuite solutions that not only solve immediate challenges but also support long-term growth,” said Adnan Lawai, CEO at Folio3. “BlackStrap’s transformation and this recognition are a testament to the dedication, innovation, and hard work of our amazing team and the trust our clients place in us every day.”About Folio3Folio3 is an award-winning NetSuite Alliance Partner with over 20 years of experience delivering end-to-end NetSuite solutions to clients, including several Fortune 500 companies. Over the years, Folio3 has earned multiple NetSuite Spotlight Awards across diverse industries such as Education, Apparel, Financial Services, and Automotive — and was proudly named NetSuite Partner of the Year 2025. With deep vertical expertise and a customer-centric approach, Folio3 empowers businesses to fully leverage the NetSuite platform to drive efficiency, innovation, and sustainable growth.

