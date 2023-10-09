Folio3 acquires AzroNet Business Systems, a prominent player in NetSuite ecosystem
Folio3 acquires AzroNet Business Systems, strengthening UK & EMEA presence for faster, localized NetSuite support.WOKING, ENGLAND, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐨𝟑 𝐀𝐜𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐀𝐳𝐫𝐨𝐍𝐞𝐭 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐭𝐬 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐢𝐧 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐒𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐊 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲
Folio3, a leading global provider of NetSuite implementation and consulting services, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of AzroNet Business Systems, a prominent player in the NetSuite ecosystem. With this strategic acquisition, Folio3 will have strengthened its regional presence, in the UK & EMEA, and its ability to serve clients in these markets, providing them with localized expertise and support, quicker.
𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐨𝟑 𝐌𝐃 𝐔𝐊/𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐡𝐢𝐝 𝐀𝐳𝐞𝐞𝐦, 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐬𝐦 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐞:
"We are excited to welcome the AzroNet team into the Folio3 Software family. Their expertise in NetSuite aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering first-class software solutions. This acquisition strengthens our position in the UK and EMEA markets enabling us to better serve our clients in these regions."
𝐀𝐳𝐫𝐨𝐍𝐞𝐭'𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫, 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 𝐖𝐲𝐧𝐧, 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
"Joining forces with Folio3 represents an incredible opportunity for our team and clients. We look forward to leveraging Folio3's global presence and resources to provide more value to our clients in the UK and EMEA."
𝐀𝐝𝐧𝐚𝐧 𝐋𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐢, 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐨𝟑 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐂𝐄𝐎 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐨-𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐝
“AzroNet's acquisition significantly expands our team in the UK and Europe, consolidating our position as a leading provider of NetSuite and ERP solutions globally. Significantly, it also enables us to become a strong global player in the OpenAir and PSA markets”
This acquisition makes Folio3 the only partner in EMEA certified to deliver OpenAir implementations and enables Folio3 to offer OpenAir solutions across the globe. Clients can expect a seamless transition as Folio3 integrates AzroNet Business Systems into its operations. The acquisition will not only broaden the range of NetSuite services available but also strengthen the depth of expertise available to clients in need of NetSuite solutions.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐨𝟑:
Folio3 Software is a leading provider of software development and technology consulting services with a global presence. Folio3 Software has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional, end-to-end solutions across different functional areas such as ERP, E-commerce, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Services, Application Development, and Big Data Analytics, in industries as diverse as Healthcare, Manufacturing Agriculture, Fashion, Logistics, Financial Services and more
For more information about Folio3, please visit www.folio3.com.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐳𝐫𝐨𝐍𝐞𝐭 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬:
AzroNet Business Systems is a well-established player in the NetSuite ecosystem, known for its expertise in delivering innovative NetSuite solutions that drive business growth and efficiency.
For more information about AzroNet Business Systems, please visit www.AzroNet.com
