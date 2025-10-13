Spider AF to Share Latest Global Ad Fraud Trends in Free Educational Webinar

Spider AF will host a free webinar October 24 to reveal the latest global ad fraud trends, real case studies, and practical steps to protect digital ad budgets.

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spider AF, a leading provider of ad fraud prevention and digital marketing security, announced today that it will host a free webinar titled “Unmasking Ad Fraud: How to Identify and Eliminate Hidden Budget Waste” on October 24, 2025.Ad fraud remains one of the most damaging and least understood threats in digital marketing. Recent data reveals that for some advertisers, up to 51.8% of ad spend was impacted by fraudulent activity, undetected. This webinar will uncover the latest global ad fraud schemes, reveal new insights from Spider AF’s proprietary research, and share practical steps marketers can take to protect their campaigns.The 60-minute live session will be led by Geert Emkow, a member of Spider AF’s global Ad Tech team, who will break down emerging fraud patterns, present real case studies, and demonstrate Spider AF’s free diagnostic tool that helps detect and mitigate invalid traffic.= Key Topics =-The latest ad fraud schemes affecting advertisers worldwide-Real-world case studies from Spider AF’s research data-How to identify and prevent hidden budget waste-A demonstration of Spider AF’s free traffic diagnostic tool-Interactive Q&A session with actionable insights= Event Details =Date: October 24, 2025Time: 5:00 PM (GMT+1) / 12:00 PM (EDT)Duration: 1 hourPlatform: ZoomCost: Free= Registration =Register now to secure your spot: Reserve Your Seat About Spider AFSpider AF is a global leader in digital ad fraud protection and marketing security, trusted by brands and agencies worldwide to safeguard their campaigns from invalid traffic and fraudulent activity. Its platform helps marketers detect, prevent, and respond to ad fraud across paid search, display, social, and lead generation channels.Learn more at https://spideraf.com

