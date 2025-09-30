Spider Labs Unveils Instant Free Website Security Report

Check your website security in seconds. Spider Labs’ free vulnerability scan delivers an instant report on risks, performance, and third-party scripts.

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spider Labs, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Satoko Otsuki) today announced the launch of its Free Website Security Scan, now available within the client-side protection platform Spider AF SiteScan. The tool enables anyone to enter a website URL and instantly receive a website vulnerability report highlighting key risks, security gaps, and performance issues.- Bridging Marketing and Security -Spider Labs has long provided marketing security solutions that protect advertisers, media, and consumers from threats such as ad fraud. With this new feature, the company makes its expertise accessible to any website operator, regardless of technical knowledge, helping businesses understand both security and usability risks.“Our mission is to create a digital environment where anyone can market with confidence,” said Satoko Otsuki, CEO of Spider Labs. “By offering free access to an entry-level vulnerability scan, we want to make the first step toward stronger web protection available to everyone.”- How the Free Vulnerability Scan Works -1) Access the tool at: https://spideraf.com/free-sitescan 2) After entering a website URL, users will receive an instant vulnerability report on screen. The report includes:- A Security Score that evaluates overall site safety- Verification of essential security settings- Visibility into third-party services and tags running on the site- Ratings for page speed, usability, and SEOFor those needing additional support, the results page also provides direct CTAs to schedule a consultation with Spider Labs’ security experts, ensuring businesses can quickly act on the findings.- Addressing a Growing Security Gap -Website attacks through third-party scripts and marketing tags are increasing, often resulting in data leaks, poor user experiences, and brand damage. Many organizations, especially small businesses and local governments, lack the resources for a professional website security audit.By democratizing access to free website vulnerability scans, Spider Labs aims to lower the barrier to entry and give organizations of all sizes a clear starting point for protection.- From Free Scan to Full Protection -The Free Website Security Scan is an introduction to stronger web defense. For companies that require advanced safeguards, Spider AF SiteScan offers:+ Continuous monitoring of client-side scripts+ Real-time alerts on suspicious activity+ Integration with vulnerability databases for proactive detectionSpider Labs’ corporate vision, “Building a safer and happier future with AI,” underpins its mission to advance marketing and website security while helping businesses grow securely and protect customer trust.- Learn More -Free Website Vulnerability Scan: https://spideraf.com /free-sitescanSpider AF SiteScan Overview: https://spideraf.com/sitescan Website: https://spideraf.com Media ContactSpider Labs, Inc. – PR DepartmentEmail: pr@spideraf.com | Tel: +81-3-6419-7946

