Celina by Marcelo Coelho Wins Gold in A' Furniture Design Awards

Sustainable and Innovative Chair Design Recognized with Prestigious International Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Awards , a highly respected and well-recognized award program in the field of furniture design, has announced that the Celina Chair by Marcelo Coelho has been awarded the Golden A' Design Award in the Furniture Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the Celina Chair within the competitive furniture industry.The Celina Chair's award-winning design showcases the importance of sustainable materials and ergonomic comfort in contemporary furniture. Its innovative use of legally sourced reforested wood and eco-friendly components aligns with the growing demand for environmentally responsible products in the industry. The chair's unique features, such as its seamless joinery and organic curves, demonstrate how cutting-edge design can enhance both aesthetics and functionality for users.Crafted from sustainable, legally sourced wood, the Celina Chair merges durability with sophistication. The wood's natural hardness and deep color create a striking contrast with the chair's gentle, organic curves, achieved through precise machining techniques. The absence of visible screws highlights the precision of its joinery and the purity of its design. The Celina Chair represents a fusion of nature, comfort, and precision, offering a timeless addition to any space.The recognition of the Celina Chair by the A' Furniture Design Awards serves as motivation for Marcelo Coelho and his team to continue pushing the boundaries of sustainable design and craftsmanship. This award not only validates the brand's commitment to excellence but also inspires future projects that prioritize innovation, functionality, and environmental responsibility.Interested parties may learn more at:About Marcelo CoelhoMarcelo Coelho is a Brazilian product designer with his own studio, focusing on creating unique products that remain intuitive in form and function. With a decade of market experience, he serves leading industries in the country's furniture sector and collaborates with major retailers, designing projects that become tangible products in the real world. Coelho's designs have received recognition both in Brazil and abroad, with exhibitions in New York, Barcelona, São Paulo, and Brasília.About J.MarconWith over 70 years of expertise in the furniture industry, J.Marcon is a pioneer in chair manufacturing in southern Brazil. Committed to enhancing quality of life through comfort, functionality, and beauty, the company delivers products across Brazil and South America daily. J.Marcon fosters a culture of transparency and continuous improvement, with a dedicated team striving for excellence and customer satisfaction. Social and environmental responsibility are core values, as the company prioritizes employee well-being, supports social projects, and promotes sustainability by balancing production with environmental care.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a significant achievement granted to designs that excel in innovation, impact, and overall quality within their respective categories. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovative use of materials, ergonomic comfort, aesthetic appeal, functionality, sustainability, and originality. The Golden A' Design Award serves as a benchmark for excellence in the furniture industry, recognizing designs that push boundaries, inspire future trends, and contribute to the advancement of the field.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. The competition welcomes entries from a wide range of categories, including furniture design, and is open to participants from all countries. The A' Furniture Design Award, in particular, attracts visionary designers, innovative agencies, and influential brands within the furniture and interior design industries. By participating, entrants gain exposure, recognition, and the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of the furniture industry. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to create a better world through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop products and projects that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://homefurnitureawards.com

