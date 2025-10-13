Healthcare Digital Payment Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $51.4 Bn by 2029 | The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Healthcare Digital Payment Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Healthcare Digital Payment Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The digital payment market in healthcare has seen immense growth over the past few years. The market, which was valued at $18.77 billion in 2024, is anticipated to reach $23.01 billion by 2025, equaling a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 22.6%. Factors driving this growth historically include heightened smartphone usage, improved internet access, the growing preference for contactless payments, a surge in the use of e-commerce platforms, and an increased requirement for speedier billing systems.

Anticipated to experience significant expansion in the coming years, the healthcare digital payment market is predicted to reach a value of $51.40 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period could be a result of factors such as the increasing utilization of telemedicine, broader health insurance coverage, heightened governmental efforts towards digital health, and a rise in patient inclination towards cashless transactions. Key trends expected during this forecast period include the progress in biometric verification, advanced assimilation of health wearables with payment systems, the rise of secure transactions through blockchain technology, the introduction of AI-driven billing solutions, and improvements in real-time international healthcare payments.

Download a free sample of the healthcare digital payment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28239&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Healthcare Digital Payment Market?

The growing preference for easy and touch-free transactions is set to spur the healthcare digital payment market's expansion. These transactions, facilitated without tactile contact with money or cards for swift and effortless transactions, are on the rise due to consumers' increasing desire for rapid and easy transactions devoid of physical interaction or PIN entry. By offering speedy and secure payment options, these effortless and contactless transactions benefit healthcare digital payment systems, making them suitable for clinics, pharmacies, and telehealth services. These systems cut down on manual procedures and waiting periods, enhancing the convenience for patients and providers by allowing smooth, hands-free payments. For example, UK Finance, a financial services firm based in the UK, reported that in July 2024, the number of contactless payments made in the UK in 2023 was 18.3 billion, up 7% from 17 billion in 2022. As a result, the growing preference for easy and touchless transactions fuels the healthcare digital payment market's growth.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Healthcare Digital Payment Market?

Major players in the Healthcare Digital Payment Global Market Report 2025 include:

• American Express Company

• Visa Inc.

• PayPal Holdings Inc.

• Mastercard Incorporated

• HDFC Bank Limited

• Fiserv Inc.

• Experian Health Inc.

• athenahealth Inc.

• Adyen N.V.

• Nets Group A/S

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Healthcare Digital Payment Industry?

Leading corporations in the healthcare digital payment arena are prioritizing the development of innovative solutions such as mobile-centric payment platforms. These platforms are designed to strengthen transaction effectiveness, bolster security measures, and simplify the experience for patients and providers alike. They represent digital payment infrastructures that are tailored to smartphones and tablets, allowing for smooth and safe transactions without physical contact, leveraging integrated technology tools like tokenization, biometric authentication, and cloud-based processing. For instance, Alternative Payments Ltd. (t/a Judopay), a mobile payments service based in the UK, in April 2025, introduced a digital payment solution exclusively for UK-based pharmacies and healthcare providers. This solution simplifies and fortifies payment processing within the healthcare industry. This nimble, fully compliant platform allows providers to accept payments via multiple channels including online, in-app, in-person and through payment links. It accommodates all prominent payment methods such as cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and contactless payment solutions. The platform tackles key obstacles in healthcare payments like stringent data regulations, risk of fraud and complicated underwriting by providing swift onboarding, fraud protection, and easy integration with existing healthcare infrastructure.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Healthcare Digital Payment Market Growth

The healthcare digital payment market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Mobile Wallets, Point-Of-Sale (POS) Systems, Internet Banking, Mobile Banking, Cryptocurrencies, Other Types

2) By Solution: Application Program Interface, Payment Gateway, Payment Processing, Payment Security And Fraud Management, Transaction Risk Management, Other Solutions

3) By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

4) By Technology: Near Field Communication (NFC), Quick Response (QR) Code Payments, Blockchain, Biometric Authentication, Other Technologies

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Medical Clinics, Pharmacies, Health Insurance Companies, Telemedicine And Remote Health Services, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Mobile Wallets: Near Field Communication Payments, Quick Response (QR) Code Payments, Mobile App Based Payments, Cloud Based Mobile Wallets, Peer To Peer Transfers

2) By Point Of Sale Systems: Countertop Terminals, Mobile Point Of Sale Terminals, Smart Point Of Sale Terminals, Contactless Point Of Sale Terminals, Integrated Point Of Sale Solutions

3) By Internet Banking: Web Based Fund Transfers, Online Bill Payments, Account Management Services, Loan And Credit Services, Online Investment Services

4) By Mobile Banking: Mobile Check Deposits, Mobile Fund Transfers, Account Balance Inquiries, Bill Payments Through Apps, Personalized Financial Alerts

5) By Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin Payments, Ethereum Payments, Stablecoin Transactions, Blockchain Based Remittances, Decentralized Finance Payments

6) By Other Types: Biometric Payment Systems, Voice Activated Payment Systems, Wearable Device Payments, Smart Card Payments, Contactless Payment Rings

View the full healthcare digital payment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-digital-payment-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Healthcare Digital Payment Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the global healthcare digital payment market and is anticipated to grow. The Healthcare Digital Payment Global Market Report 2025 encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, which is predicted to be the rapidly expanding region, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Healthcare Digital Payment Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Digital Payments Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-payments-global-market-report

Digital Transformation In Healthcare Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-transformation-in-healthcare-global-market-report

Healthcare Payer Solution Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-payer-solution-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.