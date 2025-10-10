Harbor View Hotel Partners With Medase To Redefine Cocktail Culture In Martha’s Vineyard

This debut marks an exciting step in our mission to bring a mindful drinking option to some of the most celebrated venues across the country.” — Monica Cornitcher

MARTHA'S VINEYARD, MA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEDASE, the premium zero-proof cocktail brand crafted for celebration, connection, and conscious living, announced today its debut at the Harbor View Hotel, one of Martha’s Vineyard’s most iconic destinations. Guests and visitors will now have the opportunity to enjoy MEDASE’s elevated alcohol-free cocktails while taking in the Harbor View’s breathtaking waterfront scenery.Designed with wellness and intention at its core, MEDASE offers a sophisticated ready-to-drink experience with all the flavor and none of the compromise. Each cocktail blends bold, natural flavors with the art of mixology to deliver a mindful alternative that fits seamlessly into both social and upscale settings.“We are thrilled to introduce MEDASE at the Harbor View Hotel, a space that mirrors our values of elegance, connection, and meaningful experiences,” said Monica Cornitcher, Founder of MEDASE. “This debut marks an exciting step in our mission to bring a mindful drinking option to some of the most celebrated venues across the country.”Awarded a Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Award as one of the Top Hotels in the Northeast in 2024, Harbor View Hotel has been a Martha’s Vineyard landmark for more than 130 years, offering unparalleled ocean vistas and a prime location just steps from town and beaches. Since its acquisition by Upland Capital Group in 2018, the property has undergone extensive renovations, seamlessly blending modern sophistication with timeless charm. Today, the revitalized hotel features luxurious guest rooms, suites, and public spaces with fresh, contemporary design, complemented by acclaimed food and beverage experiences.As part of its elevated offerings, Harbor View Hotel will debut three of MEDASE’s zero-proof, cocktails, each expertly crafted to deliver bold flavor, beautiful balance, and wellness-driven intention. Signature favorites include:- Hello Sunshine Margarita- Goodnight Moon Moscow Mule- Heavana Can’t Wait MojitoUnlike many other non-alcoholic beverages on the market, MEDASE cocktails are certified organic and crafted with premium organic juices, all presented in elegantly designed packaging that reflects the brand’s luxurious ethos. Lower in calories than traditional cocktails, MEDASE stands out, delivering an authentic cocktail taste, providing a sophisticated, elevated cocktail experience without compromise.The debut at Harbor View Hotel reflects a growing cultural shift as more consumers seek elevated, alcohol-free alternatives that don’t sacrifice flavor or social experience. By partnering with the landmark Martha’s Vineyard property, MEDASE continues to position itself as the go-to beverage for conscious celebrations, vacations, and lifestyle moments.For more information on MEDASE or to explore its full collection of zero-proof cocktails, visit www.medasecocktails.com

