Metagenomics In Healthcare Market to Reach USD $4.65 Billion by 2029 at 17.6% CAGR

The Business Research Company's Metagenomics In Healthcare Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Metagenomics In Healthcare Market?

The metagenomics in healthcare market size has experienced significant growth recently. It is expected to expand from $2.07 billion in 2024 to $2.44 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%. The past growth can be credited to factors such as the increased use of bioinformatics tools for the analysis of complex metagenomic data, an escalating need for quick and accurate methods for pathogen detection, and the expanding use of metagenomics in the fields of drug discovery and biomarker identification.

Rapid expansion is anticipated in the metagenomics in healthcare market in the upcoming years, expected to reach $4.66 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. Factors contributing to this progression in the projected timeframe include the rising incidence of infectious diseases, growing demand for precision medicine, heightened focus on metagenomics for surveillance of antimicrobial resistance, an increase in the use of metagenomics in cancer research and diagnostics, and an enhanced understanding of microbiome-based therapies and interventions. Tech advancements in sequencing platforms, breakthroughs in bioinformatics pipelines, advancements in single-cell metagenomics, research and development in microbiome therapeutics, and incorporation of artificial intelligence in data analysis are major trends for the forecast period.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Metagenomics In Healthcare Global Market Growth?

The growing incidence of infectious diseases is predicted to drive the expansion of the metagenomics in healthcare market. These diseases, caused by detrimental microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, can be transferred directly or indirectly between people. Their escalating prevalence is a result of increased travel, allowing for the swift transmission of pathogens across borders. Metagenomics plays a pivotal role in managing infectious diseases by allowing for the swift and accurate identification of pathogens, thereby significant in curbing infectious outbreaks. This method reduces uncertainties in diagnosis by examining complex microbial communities, enhancing patient results and directing targeted treatments. For example, the UK Health Security Agency, a government body in the UK, reported in February 2024 that tuberculosis cases (an infectious bacterial infection primarily impacting the lungs) in England had risen to 4,850 in 2023, marking a 10.7% increase from 4,380 cases in 2022. Consequently, the escalating incidence of infectious diseases is propelling the growth of the metagenomics in healthcare market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Metagenomics In Healthcare Market?

Major players in the Metagenomics In Healthcare Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Eurofins Scientific

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

• Novogene Corporation

• Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited

• Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Metagenomics In Healthcare Market?

Key industry players in the healthcare metagenomics sector are concentrating their efforts on the creation of cutting-edge solutions like microbial community profiling. The goal of this is to improve our ability to diagnose diseases, customize therapies, and push the boundaries of precision medicine. Microbial community profiling constitutes the thorough study and identification of various microbial groups within a certain environment or sample. Here, sequencing and bioinformatics tools are used to uncover their make-up, diversity, and functionality. For example, the MGI Tech Co. Ltd., a biotech firm from China, made public their Human Microbiome Metagenomics Sequencing Package in August 2024. This package hopes to further microbial investigation and its usage in healthcare. It provides a fully automated workflow for microbial community profiling, which efficiently assesses human microbiome diversity, functionality, and connections to diseases through validated high-throughput platforms. This service decreases manual work, improves consistency, and lowers expenses, therefore opening up the possibility for more extensive and clinical microbiome research. It offers researchers the opportunity for quick and precise microbial detection, scalable throughput, it supports the detection of biomarkers and propels health research translations forward.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Metagenomics In Healthcare Market Report?

The metagenomics in healthcare market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Types: Sample Extraction Kits, Metagenomics Kits

2) By Technology: Next-Generation Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Microarray

3) By Workflow: Sample Collection, Deoxyribonucleic Acid Extraction, Library Preparation, Sequencing

4) By Application: Infectious Disease Diagnosis, Genomic Epidemiology, Personalized Medicine, Microbiome Analysis, Drug Discovery

5) By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies

Subsegments:

1) By Sample Extraction Kits: Deoxyribonucleic Acid Extraction Kits, Ribonucleic Acid Extraction Kits, Protein Extraction Kits

2) By Metagenomics Kits: Library Preparation Kits, Sequencing Kits, Target Enrichment Kits

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Metagenomics In Healthcare Industry?

For the year specified in the Metagenomics In Healthcare Global Market Report 2025, North America led as the largest market region. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the highest growth in the forecast period. The report encompasses all regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

