Colorectal Surgery Market to Grow at 10.4% CAGR from 2025-2029

Colorectal Surgery Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Colorectal Surgery Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, there has been a swift expansion in the market size of colorectal surgery. This growth is expected to increase from $21.52 billion in 2024 to $23.83 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. Factors such as improving awareness about colorectal health, an escalating demand for minimally invasive surgeries, widespread prevalence of colorectal ailments, advanced technology in surgical tool development, and a growing elderly population are contributing to this notable growth during the historic period.

Expectations are high for a swift expansion of the colorectal surgery market in the coming years, as it is projected to reach a value of $35.38 billion in 2029, evolving at a CAGR of 10.4%. The surge anticipated in the forecast period is due to a myriad of factors such as the growing acceptance of robotic-assisted colorectal surgeries, increased funding in healthcare infrastructure, a rising number of colorectal cancer occurrences, heightened demand for outpatient surgical procedures, and a growing consciousness regarding early detection and treatment. The forecast period is also set to see key trends including advancements in robotic surgery techniques, innovative minimally invasive procedures, the use of AI in surgical preparation, progress in imaging and diagnostic tools, and the introduction of innovative postoperative care management.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Colorectal Surgery Market?

The colorectal surgery market's expansion is anticipated to be fueled by the escalating occurrence of colorectal cancer. This type of cancer is a harmful ailment that originates in the colon or rectum, frequently commencing as harmless polyps that could become malign over a period. Rising occurrences of colorectal cancer can be attributed to lifestyle choices like unhealthy eating habits and lack of physical activity, which augment the risk of acquiring this disease. Colorectal surgery plays a crucial role in treating this cancer by eradicating the malignant tissues and impacted parts of the colon or rectum, thus enhancing patient prognosis and lessening the prospects of disease progression. To illustrate, Cancer Australia, an agency of the Australian government, reported in July 2025 that about 15,542 fresh colorectal cancer cases were detected in 2024. Moreover, there were an estimated 5,239 fatalities in 2023. Hence, the growing prevalence of colorectal cancer is propelling the colorectal surgery market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Colorectal Surgery Market?

Major players in the Colorectal Surgery Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Johnson & Johnson

• Medtronic plc

• Stryker Corporation

• Mayo Clinic

• Massachusetts General Hospital

• Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

• Mount Sinai Health System

• Olympus Corporation

• Intuitive Surgical Inc.

• Johns Hopkins Hospital

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Colorectal Surgery Sector?

Companies with a significant presence in the colorectal surgery market are turning their attention towards the creation of advanced products. These innovations, such as AI-enhanced intraoperative ultrasound for colorectal surgery, are aimed at enhancing surgical accuracy, minimizing intraoperative issues, improving the detection of tumors, optimizing resection margins, reducing the duration of operations, and ultimately enhancing patient outcomes. The surgical procedure for colorectal surgery with AI-enhanced intraoperative ultrasound incorporates real-time intraoperative ultrasound imagery with AI algorithms for the treatment of diseases affecting the colon, rectum, and anus. Highlighting this trend, in June 2025, GE HealthCare, a US-based corporation specializing in medical technology, digital solutions, and pharmaceuticals, introduced the bkActiv S series. This next-generation intraoperative ultrasound system is engineered to improve precision and confidence in colorectal and pelvic floor procedures. The bkActiv S series improves imaging accuracy and assists clinicians in carrying out minimally invasive interventions. Enhanced visualization during procedures leads to superior patient outcomes and extends the potential for non-surgical colorectal treatment. This product launch underlines GE HealthCare's enduring dedication to innovation in the spheres of medical imaging and procedural guidance.

How Is The Colorectal Surgery Market Segmented?

The colorectal surgery market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product: Endoscopes, Electrosurgical Devices, Visual Systems And Handheld Instruments, Sealing And Stapling Devices, Ligation Clips And Dilators, Cutting Instruments, Surgical Accessories.

2) By Indication: Colon Polyps, Crohn's Disease, Colorectal Cancer, Colitis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Other Indications.

3) By Surgery Type: Right Hemicolectomy, Left Hemicolectomy, Subtotal Hemicolectomy, Low Anterior Resection, Abdomino-Perineal Resection, Other Surgery Types.

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Endoscopes: Flexible Endoscopes, Rigid Endoscopes, Capsule Endoscopes, Video Endoscopes, Single-Use Endoscopes

2) By Electrosurgical Devices: Monopolar Electrosurgical Devices, Bipolar Electrosurgical Devices, Radiofrequency Electrosurgical Devices, Ultrasonic Electrosurgical Devices.

3) By Visual Systems And Handheld Instruments: Surgical Cameras, Light Sources, Displays And Monitors, Laparoscopic Instruments, Handheld Scopes, Imaging Processors.

4) By Sealing And Stapling Devices: Surgical Staplers, Vessel Sealers, Hemostatic Devices, Laparoscopic Staplers

5) By Ligation Clips And Dilators: Titanium Clips, Absorbable Clips, Mechanical Clips, Balloon Dilators, Serial Dilators

6) By Cutting Instruments: Scalpels, Surgical Scissors, Needle Holders, Forceps, Ultrasonic Cutting Devices

7) By Surgical Accessories: Surgical Drapes, Sutures, Surgical Gloves, Trocar Systems, Insufflation Devices

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Colorectal Surgery Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the colorectal surgery global market as the largest region, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit the most rapid growth in the projected period. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

