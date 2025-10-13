Immunogenomics Market to Reach USD $10.99 Billion by 2029 at 15.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Immunogenomics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Immunogenomics Market In 2025?

The size of the immunogenomics market has experienced rapid expansion recently. The value is projected to increase from $5.24 billion in 2024 to $6.09 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. Factors contributing to this historical growth include the escalating incidence of autoimmune diseases, enhanced demand for personalized medicine, increased awareness about immunogenomic testing, government financial backing for healthcare research, and growth in the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors.

In the coming years, the size of the immunogenomics market is set to experience swift expansion. The predicted growth rate is 15.9% annually, reaching a value of $11.00 billion by 2029. This growth is chiefly due to a rise in the application of immunogenomic-based therapies, advancements in precision medicine, increased funding for research and development, a growing healthcare infrastructure, and a surge in diagnostic demands. The forecast period will also see significant trends such as progress in sequencing and genotyping technology, novel immunogenomic assays, advancements in bioinformatics and data interpretation, targeted therapy research and development, and the incorporation of artificial intelligence within immunogenomics.

Download a free sample of the immunogenomics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28247&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Immunogenomics Market?

The escalating occurrence of infectious diseases is anticipated to drive the expansion of the immunogenomics market. Infectious diseases, which are caused by harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites that can transmit directly or indirectly from one individual to another, are on the rise due to the surge in travel that allows quick transference of pathogens across borders. Immunogenomics aids in the management of infectious diseases by facilitating accurate analysis of host immune responses and genetic susceptibility. This precision minimizes guesswork in treatment by pinpointing patient-specific immune elements, enhancing diagnostics, fostering vaccine development, and customizing therapeutic plans. For example, in February 2024, the UK Health Security Agency, a government-based entity in the UK, reported an upswing in tuberculosis cases (a contagious bacterial infection that majorly affects the lungs) in England to 4,850 in 2023. This marks an increase of 10.7% from 4,380 cases in 2022. Hence, the rising occurrence of infectious diseases is fueling the development of the immunogenomics market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Immunogenomics Industry?

Major players in the Immunogenomics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

• BGI Group

• GenScript Biotech Corporation

• CareDx Inc.

• Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

• Genewiz LLC

• Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation

• GenomOncology LLC

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Immunogenomics Market?

Leading businesses in the immunogenomics market are concentrating on creating innovative solutions, such as single-cell transcriptome solutions, to allow for a detailed examination of immune cell diversity and boost comprehension of intricate immune reactions. Single-cell transcriptome solutions are technologies or methodologies that examine the entire array of RNA transcripts in individual cells, providing a deeper understanding of gene expression patterns and cellular diversity within complex tissues. For example, in October 2022, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., a biotechnology company based in the USA, teamed up with the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, a biomedical and genomic research center based in the UK, and 10x Genomics Inc., a biotechnology firm based in the USA. Together, they introduced a Multiplexed Arrays Sequencing (MAS-Seq) kit designed for high-throughput, cost-effective sequencing of full-length transcripts. This solution offers a cost-effective, highly efficient, full-length, single-cell transcriptome solution, identifying new RNA isoforms and mutations with unparalleled precision. It boosts sequencing throughput by 16 times by concatenating cDNA molecules and is fully compatible with 10x Genomics single-cell technology and PacBio sequencers. This solution equips researchers with the ability to delve into cellular diversity at the isoform level, thereby pushing forward disease research and biomarker discovery.

What Segments Are Covered In The Immunogenomics Market Report?

The immunogenomics market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Instruments, Consumables, Software, Services

2) By Technology: Next-Generation Sequencing, Microarray, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Autoimmune Disorders, Transplantation, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Instruments: Sequencers, Microarray scanners, Flow cytometers

2) By Consumables: Reagents, Kits, Assay panels

3) By Software: Data analysis software, Bioinformatics tools, Visualization platforms

4) By Services: Sequencing services, Genomic profiling, Bioinformatics support

View the full immunogenomics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/immunogenomics-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Immunogenomics Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the global immunogenomics market. The growth forecast for this region is presented in the Immunogenomics Global Market Report 2025. The report encompasses various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Immunogenomics Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Immunohematology Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/immunohematology-global-market-report

Immunoassay Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/immunoassay-global-market-report

Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automated-immunoassay-analyzers-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.