Hyaluronic Acid Market to Reach $10.98 Billion by 2029 with 8.8% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Hyaluronic Acid Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Hyaluronic Acid Market Size And Growth?

In the past few years, the hyaluronic acid market has experienced significant growth. It is expected to expand from $7.18 billion in 2024 to $7.84 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The historical period's growth is mainly due to an increase in demand for less invasive aesthetic procedures, a surge in cases of osteoarthritis, a rising aged population, more consumer expenditure on anti-aging, and growing incidence of dry-eye disease.

The market size of hyaluronic acid is predicted to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years, expected to burgeon to a whopping $10.98 billion value in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. This predicted surge during the forecast period is traceable to a heightening in research and development activities, regulatory approvals, expanded applications, the advent of more enduring crosslinked hyaluronic acid (HA) products, improved healthcare availability, the expansion of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer (D2C) beauty outlets, and increased biotech production output. Dominant trends expected within the forecast window include development in crosslinking technologies, evolution in fermentation-based production, the merger of hyaluronic acid (HA) with nanotechnology, technologically advanced skincare formulations, and the uptake of technology in the ophthalmology field.

Download a free sample of the hyaluronic acid market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28245&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Hyaluronic Acid Market?

Advancements in aesthetic procedures are fueling the increase in the hyaluronic acid market. These operations are designed to enhance appearance, improve features, and rejuvenate the skin or body for a more youthful and balanced look. The frequency of these procedures is increasing due to improved safety and effectiveness brought about by technological advancements, enticing more individuals to consider this treatment option. Hyaluronic acid plays an essential role in aesthetic procedures, helping to restore facial volume, minimize wrinkles, and boost skin hydration for a smoother, more youthful appearance. To illustrate, in June 2025, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons reported that over 800,000 aesthetic patients utilized these procedures to aid their health goals in 2024. Tummy tucks were the second most popular procedure, recording a 1% increase from 2023, just like facelifts and forehead lifts. Consequently, the surge in aesthetic procedures is propelling the hyaluronic acid market's expansion.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Hyaluronic Acid Market?

Major players in the Hyaluronic Acid Global Market Report 2025 include:

• AbbVie Inc.

• L'Oréal S.A.

• LG Chem Ltd.

• Shiseido Company Limited

• Givaudan SA

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

• Grifols S.A.

• Smith & Nephew plc

• Kikkoman Biochemifa Company Ltd.

• Galderma S.A.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Hyaluronic Acid Industry?

Prominent enterprises in the hyaluronic acid market are prioritizing the development of breakthrough products like innovative cationic hyaluronic acid, with the aim to improve skin adhesion, augment hydration functionality, and broaden usage in rinse-off recipes. This type of hyaluronic acid is characterized by a positive charge and chemical alterations that improve adhesion, cell interaction, and stability, fitting for advanced medicinal and cosmetic uses. For instance, in March 2023, Givaudan S.A., a chemicals firm based in Switzerland, introduced PrimalHyal Hydra, a pioneering cationic hyaluronic acid product engineered using white biotechnology that redefines the benchmark for skin moisture. This revolutionary ingredient delivers immediate hydration after a single use and maintains moisture levels for up to four days, surpassing traditional hyaluronic acid by at least double. It is effective in both rinse-off and stay-on cosmetic recipes and also enhances the skin barrier by stimulating lipid and protein production. This clinically tested ingredient is intended for widespread use in skincare sectors such as creams, shower gels, and masks, providing prolonged moisture and skin barrier advantages along with superior skin adhesion characteristics.

How Is The Hyaluronic Acid Market Segmented?

The hyaluronic acid market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product: Multiple Injection Dose, Single Injection Dose

2) By Grade: Pharmaceutical Grade Hyaluronic Acid, Cosmetic Grade Hyaluronic Acid

3) By Source: Microbial Fermentation, Animal Based, Plant Based

4) By Application: Pharmaceutical Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient, Aesthetics, Osteoarthritis, Cosmetics, Ophthalmology, Dietary Supplements

5) By End User: Dermatology Clinics, Cosmetic Surgery Centers, Medical Spas And Beauty Centers, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Multiple Injection Dose: Pre-Filled Syringes, Vials With Reconstitution Kits, Combination Therapy Formats, Extended-Release Formulations

2) By Single Injection Dose: Pre-Filled Single-Use Syringes, Ampoules, Cartridges, Ready-To-Inject Pens

View the full hyaluronic acid market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hyaluronic-acid-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Hyaluronic Acid Market?

In the 2025 Hyaluronic Acid Global Market Report, North America emerged as the dominant region for the given year while Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Hyaluronic Acid Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hyaluronic-acid-based-dermal-fillers-global-market-report

Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hyaluronic-acid-based-dermal-fillers-global-market-report

Formic Acid Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/formic-acid-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.