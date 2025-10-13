Human Immunodeficiency Viruses (HIV) Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Human Immunodeficiency Viruses (HIV) Clinical Trials Market Worth?

Over the past several years, the market for clinical trials focused on the human immunodeficiency viruses (HIV) has witnessed robust expansion. The market, which is set to rise from $1.77 billion in 2024 to $1.94 billion in 2025, is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This substantial growth during the historic period can be linked to multiple factors. These include an upsurge in drug-resistant strains of HIV, the growing demand for personalized treatments in HIV care, a heightened emphasis on early detection and therapy, the increase in the number of clinical research organizations, and an elevated public awareness regarding comorbidities related to HIV.

The market size of clinical trials for human immunodeficiency viruses (HIV) is projected to witness significant expansion in the coming years. It is forecasted to reach a valuation of $2.73 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The prevalence of HIV infections, heightened awareness regarding HIV prevention and cure, widespread acceptance of antiretroviral therapy, augmented government funding for HIV research, and increased investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries contribute to this growth estimation. Several notable trends for the projected period consist of technological advancements in HIV diagnosis, progressive antiretroviral therapy (ART) formulations, strides in biomarker detection, tech-based remote monitoring tools, along with the merger of digital health platforms.

What Are The Factors Driving The Human Immunodeficiency Viruses (HIV) Clinical Trials Market?

The surge in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the HIV clinical trials market. HIV infections, a condition where the HIV virus compromises and weakens the immune system, thereby raising vulnerability to other infections and heightening the risk of AIDS, is on the rise primarily due to poor awareness about transmission methods. This ignorance often leads to risky behaviors and late testing, thus aiding the proliferation of the virus. Clinical trials for HIV play a pivotal role in aiding patients struggling with HIV infections, as they trial new drugs, vaccines, and treatment approaches to enhance prevention, better manage the virus, and eventually slow down both disease progression and transmission. For instance, the Minority HIV/AIDS Fund (MHAF), a government agency based in the USA, reported in August 2024 that global HIV case estimates for 2023 stood at approximately 39.9 million, including 38.6 million adults and 1.4 million children respectively, an increase as compared to earlier years. Consequently, the escalating incidence of HIV infections is catalyzing the growth of the HIV clinical trials market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Human Immunodeficiency Viruses (HIV) Clinical Trials Market?

Major players in the Human Immunodeficiency Viruses (HIV) Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Johnson & Johnson

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Pfizer Inc.

• AbbVie Inc.

• Sanofi S.A.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Amgen Inc.

• Gilead Sciences Inc.

• Merck & Co.

• IQVIA Holdings Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Human Immunodeficiency Viruses (HIV) Clinical Trials Market?

Prominent firms in the HIV clinical trials market are prioritizing the development of innovative solutions such as HIV prevention injections to boost treatment effectiveness and lower transmission rates. An HIV prevention injection is a long-acting injectable drug given periodically to prevent HIV infection in individuals most at risk, by stopping the virus from causing an infection in the body. For example, in August 2025, Gilead Sciences Inc, a pharmaceutical company in the US, was granted approval by the European Union for its drug Yeytuo (lenacapavir) for HIV treatment. This semi-annual injectable HIV prevention drug demonstrates near 100% efficiency in clinical trials, drastically minimizing the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 infection. Its long-lasting dosage offers improved adherence and convenience than the daily oral PrEP, addressing a significant deficiency in HIV prevention. It is intended for adults and adolescents at elevated risk and aims to broaden access and assist in decreasing new HIV infections worldwide as part of integrated prevention strategies.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Human Immunodeficiency Viruses (HIV) Clinical Trials Market Share?

The human immunodeficiency viruses (HIV) clinical trials market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Phase: Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV, Preclinical

2) By Drug Type: Antiretroviral Therapy (ART), Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP), Long-Acting Injectable Antiretrovirals, Experimental Drugs

3) By Study Design: Interventional Studies, Observational Studies, Expanded Access Studies

4) By Patient Population: Adults, Pediatric Patients, Seniors, Pregnant Women, High-Risk Populations

5) By End User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes, Hospitals, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Phase I: First-In-Human Studies, Safety And Tolerability Studies

2) By Phase Ii: Dose-Finding Studies, Efficacy Studies

3) By Phase Iii: Pivotal Trials, Comparative Efficacy Studies

4) By Phase Iv: Post-Marketing Surveillance, Long-Term Safety Studies

5) By Preclinical: In Vitro Studies, Animal Studies

What Are The Regional Trends In The Human Immunodeficiency Viruses (HIV) Clinical Trials Market?

In the year under review, North America led the global market for clinical trials on Human Immunodeficiency Viruses (HIV), as indicated in the Global Market Report 2025. Projections indicate that Asia-Pacific will register the highest growth rate moving forward. The report comprehensively covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

