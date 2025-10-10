Ministry of Education and Sports of Lao PDR and Australia Launch the First Two Videos of the National Education Promotion Campaign on Teacher’s Day

As the 31st anniversary of Teacher’s Day, celebrated on 7th October, approaches, the Ministry of Education and Sports of Lao PDR (MoES), with support from the Australian Government through the BEQUAL program, officially launched the first two videos of a groundbreaking Education Promotion Campaign aimed at transforming perceptions of education across the country. Ms Manivanh Yerpahoer, vice-president of the Committee for Culture and Society, National Assembly of Lao PDR, as well as representatives from all MoES departments, Provincial Education and Sports Services, District Education and Sports Bureaus, Teacher Training Colleges, Universities, Institutes, schools, directors of media outlets, journalists and development partners joined the meeting both in person and online.

Dr Daravone Kittiphanh, Vice Minister of Education and Sports, Lao PDR said “The Ministry of Education and Sports has developed this campaign with Australia’s support to address several pressing challenges, including declining student enrolments and the critical issue of motivating and retaining our dedicated teachers. Many parents and students across our nation currently undervalue education. This campaign aims to change that perception by highlighting the critical role education and teachers play in our society.”

Ms Benita Sommerville, Deputy Ambassador for Australia added “Australia is proud to support the Ministry’s priorities, not only in curriculum development and improving teaching quality, but also in shifting the way education is valued and understood across communities. Whether we are supporting teachers or strengthening schools, our goal is the same: to make sure every child in Laos has the chance to complete a quality education.”