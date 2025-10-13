HATCH ’25 Opens Statewide Applications, Spotlights Veteran Entrepreneurs

Incredibly excited by this partnership, as it represents exactly what the WVCC is all about: building strong collaborations that deliver real, measurable results for all of Wisconsin's entrepreneurs” — Zach Zabel, Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce Vice President

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chippewa Economic Development Corporation (CEDC) announced that applications are open for HATCH ’25: Business Idea Pitch Competition - now welcoming submissions from founders across the entire state of Wisconsin. The event will be held on Veterans Day, Tuesday, November 11, at EastBay Lodge in Holcombe and is a featured program of both Wisconsin Startup Week and Chippewa Valley Startup Week.Designed for idea-stage entrepreneurs, inventors, and early-stage founders actively testing go-to-market strategies and refining sales channels, HATCH ’25 will feature seven finalists pitching live for a $5,000 Grand Prize, an Audience Choice award, and high-impact exposure to investors, mentors, and community leaders.New and expanded for 2025- Statewide eligibility: HATCH is open to applicants from anywhere in Wisconsin.- Veterans spotlight: One pitch slot is reserved for a veteran-led business, sponsored by the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce and Marc-On Shooting, a local veteran-owned business. In addition, the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce will provide a complimentary one-year membership to every company selected to pitch. Non-veteran founders are also welcome and encouraged to apply.- Rural Chippewa County Entrepreneur Tour: Attendees can visit participating rural businesses across Chippewa County using a tour card. Completed cards will be entered into a drawing at HATCH on November 11. Details and participating locations will be posted on the event page.- Expanded invite-only cocktail hour: Prior to public doors opening, HATCH will host an expanded, invitation-only networking reception for startup founders, judges, sponsors, and VIPs to deepen connections and accelerate dealmaking.Finalist selection and structureThe seven pitch slots are allocated as follows: five finalists nominated by collaborative business support organizations (past partners include the Small Business Development Center (SBDC), Dunn County Economic Development Corporation, and UW–Eau Claire), one veteran-reserved slot as noted above, and one slot open to the public applicant pool.Recognition and impactHATCH and CEDC’s Business Expansion & Retention Pitch Showcase (BEAR) were recently honored as finalists for the 2025 Community and Economic Development Awards (CEDA) by the Wisconsin Economic Development Association (WEDA) in the Economic Development Initiative category—recognition that underscores the programs’ collective impact in strengthening Wisconsin’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and supporting businesses at multiple stages of growth.“We are incredibly excited by this partnership, as it represents exactly what the WVCC is all about: building strong collaborations that deliver real, measurable results for all of Wisconsin's entrepreneurs,” states Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce Vice President Zach Zabel. “By intentionally expanding access to our network and offering a free year of membership, we are amplifying our commitment to ensuring founders- regardless of their background- have the resources they need to thrive. This is how we build a stronger, more inclusive ecosystem in commerce.”Program highlights- Event: HATCH ’25- Business Idea Pitch Competition- Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025- Time: Doors open at 5:30 PM CST (invite-only VIP reception precedes public doors)- Location: EastBay Lodge, Holcombe, WI- Tickets: $20 per person (available via Eventbrite - Format: Invite-only pre-event cocktail hour; seven live pitches (five organization-nominated, one veteran-reserved, one public slot); Audience Choice and $5,000 Grand Prize awards- Special Benefit: Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce one-year memberships for each pitching company- Rural Feature: Chippewa County Entrepreneur Tour during Chippewa Valley Startup Week; completed tour cards entered into a drawing at HATCH- Eligibility: Idea-stage and early-stage ventures based in Wisconsin (see application for full criteria)- Application deadline: Monday, October 27, 2025- Apply / Learn more: https://chippewa-wi.com/event/hatch-2025-pitch-competition/ Sponsorships and partnership opportunities remain available; organizations interested in supporting the event may contact the HATCH team via the website.About CEDC and the HATCH and BEAR Pitch EventsHATCH is produced by the Chippewa Economic Development Corporation, an organization dedicated to strengthening regional economic vitality through entrepreneurship, business support, and strategic partnerships. Through the HATCH and BEAR pitch events, CEDC connects founders with the resources, mentorship, and visibility needed to grow businesses that contribute to the regional entrepreneurial ecosystem.Media inquiries, sponsorship requests, and general questions should be sent to Casey:

