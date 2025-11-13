Chippewa Economic Development Corporation announces Startup Week HATCH ’25 winners at EastBay Lodge

HOLCOMBE, WI, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chippewa Economic Development Corporation (CEDC) announced the finalists and winners of HATCH ’25 , its annual business idea pitch competition held during Wisconsin Startup Week and Chippewa Valley Startup Week. Hosted at EastBay Lodge and featuring a keynote by Jeff Dirks of The Dirks Group, this year’s statewide program also highlighted veteran founders in honor of Veterans Day.Winners- Grand Prize ($5,000): gesūnd health data — Founder: Scott Coller (Delafield, WI)- Audience Choice: BeThere — Founders: Matt Folden & Evan Finley (Eau Claire, WI)• Prize package: a spot in MKE Tech’s FOR-M incubator program, a Chippewa Valley local goods basket donated by Alliance Plastics Corporation, and a 6‑month membership to The KelektivVeterans Day partnerships and dedicated pitch laneIn recognition of Veterans Day, HATCH ’25 partnered with local veteran‑owned Marc‑On Shooting and the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce to elevate veteran entrepreneurs. This year’s designated veteran pitch slot was filled by Bucket of Bread (Christopher Wysong, La Crosse), a venture supported by multiple veteran and non‑veteran business organizations. Each finalist also received memberships to the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce and The Kelektiv.Fail Forward VIP networking receptionAhead of the main program, CEDC hosted “Fail Forward,” an invite‑only VIP networking reception that connected startup and second‑stage founders with investors and business bankers. The session featured facilitated introductions and investor/mentor‑led roundtables where participants shared candid lessons learned and practical takeaways—underscoring HATCH’s emphasis on real‑world insight, relationship‑building, and a stronger statewide founder‑to‑investor network.HATCH’s collaborative edgeWhat sets HATCH apart is its deep collaboration with Wisconsin’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. More than 40 business support organizations across the state contributed to this year’s applicant concepts, demonstrating a shared commitment to accelerating new ventures and strengthening the state’s founder pipeline.Program highlights- Student showcase: The evening opened with students from Fond du Lac’s Horace Mann High School INCubatorEDU class, who previously placed second in the Envision Greater Fond du Lac contest.- Judges: Chippewa Valley business leaders Pam Boughman, Bill Bertram (owner of host venue EastBay Lodge), and Mark Bergh evaluated the finalists following 5–7 minute pitches and live Q&A.Quotes“After attending BEAR (Chippewa Economic Development Corporation’s Business Expansion and Retention Pitch Showcase), I was impressed with the entrepreneur community and camaraderie. Having lived in Altoona, it’s always great to come up here,” said Grand Prize winner Scott Coller of gesūnd health data.“Even though I didn’t win, it was a huge win to compete and get my name out there to North America,” said finalist Kyle Berres of The Roaming Bear Pizza Company.HATCH ’25 finalists- Repeluxe — Danielle Gustafson & Kaylee Dobke (Fond du Lac, WI)- 4FUR — Ron & Donna Brooks (Waupaca, WI)- BeThere — Matt Folden & Evan Finley (Eau Claire, WI)- Syrenn — Colin Guest (Oregon, WI)- Flite Log — Brandon LaFave (Altoona, WI)- Bucket of Bread — Christopher Wysong (La Crosse, WI)- Rustic Fable Market — Lindsey Peterson & Amy Johnson (Colfax, WI)- gesūnd health data — Scott Coller (Delafield, WI)- The Roaming Bear Pizza Company — Kyle Berres (Chaseburg, WI)About HATCH ’25Produced annually by the Chippewa Economic Development Corporation, HATCH is a high‑energy pitch event that spotlights emerging founders, connects them with investors and mentors, and celebrates entrepreneurship across Wisconsin during Startup Week.About the Chippewa Economic Development CorporationThe Chippewa Economic Development Corporation (CEDC) supports business growth and entrepreneurship across the Chippewa Valley through partnerships, programming, and strategic initiatives that strengthen the regional economy.

