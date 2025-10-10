Spooktacular Styles from Joybees Footwear

Joybees.com Ready for lots of treats, the Varsity Lined Clog from Joybees, is cute and cozy. Designed for cold-weather adventure, the shoe features a removable, machine-washable sherpa liner, to keep little toes warm. Available at joybees.com, now 15% off with code SPOOKY15.

Cute, Cozy, and Costume Friendly

At Halloween, we also like to have a little fun and share our costume-ready styles and playful Popinz. The good news is that our Joybees can be worn long after the candy is all gone.” — Ken Dayley, CEO, Joybees Footwear

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joybees , the casual lifestyle family footwear brand, is embracing the spookiest time of year as Halloween approaches. For kids of all ages, as well as parents planning ahead to create the cleverest of costumes, Joybees offers affordable and versatile footwear that complements and completes all the ghost, princess, and superhero transformations.All Joybees shoes feature signature HoneyFoam™ EVA and a honeycomb footbed delivering targeted cushioning that relieves pressure and breathes with every step. This is especially important when the average little goblin, with parents in tow, is estimated to walk up to 2 miles going house-to-house on Halloween.“Our fall shoe collection offers cozy comfort and affordable value, in new seasonal colors and patterns to choose from,” said Ken Dayley, CEO of Joybees Footwear. “At Halloween, we also like to have a little fun and share our costume-ready styles and playful Popinz. The good news is that our Joybees can be worn long after the candy is all gone.”The National Retail Federation estimates $13.1 billion dollars will be spent on Halloween fun this season, with spending on children’s costumes estimated at $1.4 billion and $2 billion on adults dressing up. For families looking to spend wisely, Joybees is offering 15% off website orders with code SPOOKY15 until October 31, 2025.• Glam It Up – Show your sparkle! The Mulberry Glitter Kids Varsity Lined Clogs will keep toes warm during trick-or-treating. Featuring a removable, machine-washable faux shearling liner, these clogs offer ultimate comfort and easy care. One pair, two ways—cozy or breezy—and flexible comfort. For butterflies and fairy princesses, the Girls Varsity Clog in Glitter Enchantment Purple is a must.• Cow-abunga – The graphic Cow Print Kids Varsity Lined Clogs are absolutely moo-derful and udderly awesome. The clogs come with a removable, machine-washable sherpa liner. Fun to wear and easy to clean, featuring a spacious fit for all-day comfort. A free Winter Popinz 2-pack is included with each pair of kids' lined shoes.• Crazy for Camo – Now you see me…now you don’t! There are numerous camouflage styles to be found. The Boys Active Clogs feature a Mossy Oak camo graphic, and there’s the Boys Trekking Shoe in camo for active days. Parents, the Cozy Lined Clog has a sherpa liner that is soft, super comfortable, and provides extra coziness on chilly days.• Dino-mite – Dressing up as a scary dinosaur? The Boys Varsity Clog in the colorful dino bolt/red pattern will show no fear on Hollow's Eve. For an extra punch of dino power, add the Joybees 4-pack of Little Box Guys Dino Popinz featuring a T. rex, Triceratops, Stegosaurus, and Brontosaurus.Joybees offers a wide range of men’s, women’s, and kids' EVA footwear styles in easy-to-wear, comfortable options. All products are available online at Joybees.com , plus there’s free shipping on orders over $50.About JoybeesJoybees is a casual footwear brand known for its distinct honeycomb insole design, which is incorporated into a wide range of comfortable, stylish, and affordable shoes for the entire family. The lifestyle brand appeals to a broad spectrum of customers, ensuring that consumers can easily access their products through third-party retailers and directly on Joybees.com. The Company continues to lead innovations in the injection-molded EVA world. To learn more, visit joybees.com. Follow @joybeesfootwear on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

