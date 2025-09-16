Joybees Footwear Partners with Little Box Guy

Joybees announces new Popinz collaboration with Little Box Guy. Each limited-edition set features four individual Popinz that can easily be popped into compatible Joybees shoes. The friendly-looking dinosaurs in colorful pastel Popinz from Joybees features a Triceratops, Brontosaurus, Stegosaurus, and the cutest Tyrannosaurus rex. Available now at joybees.com. Joybees.com

Exclusive Popinz Collaboration

Our newest collaboration with Little Box Guy on our Popinz product line has been so much fun. I’ve found their casual, beach-inspired creativity to be a perfect alignment with the spirit of our brand.” — Ken Dayley, CEO, Joybees Footwear

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joybees , the casual lifestyle family footwear brand, is excited to launch a new, exclusive Popinz collection in collaboration with Little Box Guy. Popinz, the popular patented shoe charms from Joybees, adds the opportunity to personalize and highlight an individual's sense of style. This collection captures Little Box Guy’s artistic flair and imaginative spirit, bringing playful characters to life. Based in Orlando, Florida, Little Box Guy’s designs infuse the collection with creativity and a sense of fun.Ken Dayley, CEO of Joybees Footwear, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: “Our newest collaboration with Little Box Guy has been so much fun, and rightly so, when we set out to look for new partners to collaborate with on our Popinz product line. I’ve found their casual, beach-inspired creativity to be a perfect alignment with the spirit of our brand, and I was impressed with how quickly their signature icons transitioned seamlessly into our Popinz growth plan. Our customers have fun pairing their Joybees with their favorite Popinz, especially in our kids’ styles, and we’re thrilled with how the new collection coordinates with our footwear.”The Little Box Guy collection features four unique design themes, with each pack offering four individual Popinz that can easily be popped into compatible Joybees shoes. Each pack retails for $9.99 exclusively at joybees.com • Little Box Guy Zoo: This limited-edition four-pack brings the zoo to life with quirky, cool animals like a sloth, axolotl, capybara, and penguin—all with signature shades and tons of character. https://joybees.com/collections/popinz/products/little-box-guy-zoo-popinz-4-pack • Little Box Guy Dino: No worries of being afraid of these friendly-looking dinosaurs in colorful pastel Popinz. The exclusive pack features a Triceratops, Brontosaurus, Stegosaurus, and the cutest Tyrannosaurus rex. https://joybees.com/collections/popinz/products/little-box-guy-dino-popinz-4-pack • Little Box Guy Beach: Inspired by Florida’s vibrant coastal life, this four-pack features a surf alligator, dolphin, manatee, and flamingo—guaranteeing bold colors and tropical fun. https://joybees.com/collections/popinz/products/little-box-guy-beach-popinz-4-pack • Little Box Guy FL Beach: Celebrate sunny days with icons like a beach ball, crab, sea turtle, and surf dudes, all decked out in shades for ultimate coolness. https://joybees.com/collections/popinz/products/little-box-guy-fl-beach-popinz-4-pack Joybees is well-known for its full assortment of footwear for men, women, and kids, featuring the signature Honeycomb pillow-top footbed design using Joybees HoneyFoam™ EVA. All products are available online at Joybees.com.About JoybeesJoybees is a casual footwear brand known for its distinct honeycomb insole design, which is incorporated into a wide range of comfortable, stylish, and affordable shoes for the entire family. The lifestyle brand appeals to a broad spectrum of customers, ensuring that consumers can easily access their products through third-party retailers and directly on Joybees.com. The Company continues to lead innovations in the injection-molded EVA world. To learn more, visit joybees.com. Follow @joybeesfootwear on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.