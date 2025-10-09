OEM Helps Grant County Soil and Water Conservation District Move Forward with Aquifer Study in Upper John Day River Valley

The Grant Soil and Water Conservation District (GSWCD) has made important progress in its Upper John Day River Aquifer Management Feasibility Study. This study is supported by federal funding from FEMA, provided through the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM). As part of the project, the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) recently shared findings from an airborne electromagnetic survey during a public presentation at the Grant County Regional Airport.

The survey, called an airborne electromagnetic survey, was done in September. Its goal was to find places where underground water storage wells could be built. These wells would help manage water better in the valley, especially during dry months.

The Bureau of Reclamation explained that the survey used a method called inductive coupling. This means an electromagnetic field is sent into the ground from above, and scientists measure how the ground responds. This helps them learn about the depth of bedrock, the shape of underground layers, and other important features. The survey also used LIDAR to create a detailed map of the land’s surface.

LIDAR stands for Light Detection and Ranging. It works by sending out laser pulses from an aircraft and measuring how long it takes for the light to bounce back. This helps create very accurate maps of the ground, even in areas with trees or hills.

The results of these two survey techniques will help the conservation district choose locations for test wells. These wells will be drilled and studied to see if they can store water safely and effectively. Aquifer storage and recovery systems work by saving water underground during rainy seasons and bringing it back during dry times. This helps protect water supplies for farms and communities.

“Projects like this demonstrate how mitigation grant dollars empower local communities to implement science-based solutions that helps them prepare for drought and other climate challenges,” said Stephen Richardson, mitigation manager at the Oregon Department of Emergency Management. “Investing in these initiatives is a smart way to mitigate and protect Oregon’s water future.”

As weather patterns change and droughts become more common, the Upper John Day River Valley could become a good example of how small communities can use technology to manage water wisely.