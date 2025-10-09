Horse Creek Road to close temporarily for railroad crossing repairs

Laramie County, Wyo. — Wyoming State Highway 211 (Horse Creek Road) will be temporarily closed for a railroad crossing repair on Monday, October 13th.

Crews with BNSF Railway will begin work to repair a railroad crossing near the intersection of WYO 211, Horse Creek Road, and Gilchrist Road- County Road 109, at mile marker 17.1. Work will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, October 13th, and conclude that afternoon by 3 p.m.

BNSF will be closing the crossing entirely, with assistance from RoadSafe Traffic Systems' traffic control. While the crossing is closed, crews will be removing planks under the crossing and then replacing them.

There will be no access across the railroad tracks for the duration of the project. Motorists should avoid the area during the project's duration. Otherwise, they will be directed to take a detour north on I-25 to Chugwater and then south on WYO 211. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead to avoid lengthy detours.