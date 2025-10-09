Attorney General Hanaway Calls On Meta To Address Spread Of Violent Terror Content Online

Joins multistate coalition following lawsuit alleging Meta enabled broadcast of October 7 atrocities

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced today that her Office has joined a multistate coalition urging Meta Platforms, Inc. to explain and correct its failures to stop the spread of violent terrorist content across Facebook and Instagram. The action comes as part of an ongoing effort to ensure that powerful technology companies are held accountable when their platforms amplify violence and endanger public safety.

Attorney General Hanaway emphasized that this issue extends far beyond one tragic day. Graphic violence spreads with viral speed across social media, retraumatizing victims and their families, desensitizing and radicalizing viewers, and eroding public trust in online platforms. Hanaway warned that when tech companies allow violent or terror-related content to flourish, they not only fail their users but also risk fueling real-world violence.

The letter follows disturbing allegations in a lawsuit filed by victims of the October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks in Israel, which left more than 1,200 innocent civilians dead, thousands injured, and hundreds kidnapped. According to the complaint, Meta allegedly enabled the distribution of live and recorded footage of murders, abductions, and other atrocities, turning Facebook and Instagram into “an integral part of the terrorist attack.” In one horrifying case, terrorists reportedly posted footage of a victim’s murder directly to her own Facebook profile.

“The spread of violent content online doesn’t stop at national borders; it reaches into our homes, our schools, and our communities,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “That kind of digital violence is unacceptable. When social media companies fail to prevent the glorification and spread of terrorism, they put every community at risk.”

The multistate letter demands that Meta provide:

Its most recent policies on depictions of violence, terrorism, and incitement;

Details of any actions taken to remove violent content and prevent its reemergence; and

A description of steps implemented in response to the victims’ lawsuit.

“Violence online fuels violence offline,” Attorney General Hanaway said. “Social media companies cannot hide behind algorithms or vague policies while their platforms are weaponized to glorify terror. Whether it’s in Israel, Missouri, or anywhere else, the same principle applies: Big Tech must do its part to protect the public.”

Meta’s own “Transparency Center” promises to protect users from depictions of “kidnappings or abductions” and “high-severity or mid-severity violence.” Yet the allegations in the October 7 lawsuit suggest serious failures in upholding those standards.

“Our Office will continue to stand with victims, demand accountability, and ensure that technology serves people, not propaganda,” concluded Attorney General Hanaway. “No corporation should profit from the spread of hate or human suffering.”

A copy of the multistate letter urging Meta Platforms, Inc. can be read here.