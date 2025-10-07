Celebrity Acting Coach John Stevens Encourages Post-COVID Acting Classes to Help Youth Rebuild Social Skills

John Franklin Stevens - Owner of Act With Purpose, Inc. and creator of the Act On Ability Foundation The Act With Purpose Logo is meant to symbolize how Act With Purpose opens the doors to the TV and Film industry. Some of the success stories coming out of Act With Purpose International Acting Coach John Stevens clowning around. John Stevens directing Kate Roman (The Next Step) and Addy Adamidis in their demo reel.

From Circus to Stage & Screen: How Celebrity Acting Coach John Stevens Transforms Childhood Challenges into Compassionate Coaching

When I look at my students, I don’t just see aspiring actors. I see young people rediscovering connection, self-worth, and joy—the same gifts acting once gave me.” — John Stevens

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Stevens’ childhood was anything but ordinary. Born into a legacy of performers, he spent his early years captivating audiences as a young clown at Circus World, inspired by his grandfather, a celebrated artist with the legendary Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.But behind the laughter lay heartbreak. When John’s grandfather tragically took his own life, the emotional impact was profound. The once-vibrant child became withdrawn—at times even non-verbal—leaving his family, friends, and teachers deeply concerned. They tried everything—therapy, sports, art—but nothing seemed to reach him.Then came a pivotal discovery.“It wasn’t until John was introduced to acting that he truly began to flourish again,” recalls his mother, Marilynn.What began as a simple acting class became a lifeline—a way for John to reconnect, express himself, and rediscover joy. Acting didn’t just give him confidence; it gave him language for emotions he didn’t yet know how to articulate.That experience planted the seed for what would later become Act With Purpose International, the world-renowned acting school John now leads. Today, he channels that same compassion and understanding into helping others—especially young people—find their voice, build confidence, and heal through creative expression.Addressing a Generation’s Social StrugglesIn the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many children and teens missed critical stages of social and emotional development. According to the U.S. Surgeon General’s Advisory on Youth Mental Health, symptoms of anxiety and depression among young people doubled during the pandemic, with nearly 1 in 3 high school students reporting poor mental health in 2021.¹“Having experienced isolation and emotional withdrawal myself as a child, I deeply understand what it feels like to lose your spark,” says Stevens. “Acting gave me a way back—and I see that same transformation happening every day with my students.”Stevens believes acting is one of the most effective tools for rebuilding those lost social muscles.“By teaching kids how to audition for television and film, we’re not just preparing them for the camera—we’re teaching public speaking, emotional awareness, empathy, and confidence,” he explains.Through scene work, improvisation, and collaboration, students learn to “step into someone else’s shoes,” developing compassion and emotional insight—skills that extend far beyond the stage or screen.A Global Platform for GrowthAct With Purpose International offers both online and in-person programs across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. From audition techniques to character study, each class nurtures creativity while helping kids and adults alike discover their authentic voice.Stevens also leads The Act On Ability Foundation, a nonprofit that provides inclusive opportunities for actors of all abilities, underscoring his belief that everyone deserves the chance to be seen and heard.As a proud member of the Association of Acting Coaches and Educators (AACE), Stevens continues to uphold the highest professional standards in actor training and mentorship.Having performed with Broadway and screen stars including Julia Roberts, Ashanti, Wyclef Jean, Eugene Levy, Megan Hilty, and Cheyenne Jackson, Stevens brings decades of experience to his teaching. But it’s his empathy, rooted in his own story, that sets him apart.“When I look at my students, I don’t just see aspiring actors,” says Stevens. “I see young people rediscovering connection, self-worth, and joy—the same gifts acting once gave me.”For more information on John Stevens’ classes or to enroll in an upcoming session, please visit Act With Purpose Internationalor email John@actwithpurpose.worldAbout John StevensJohn Stevens is an internationally recognized acting coach and owner of Act With Purpose International, a global training program that has helped thousands of actors improve their craft, secure representation, and land roles in film and television. A lifelong advocate for the transformative power of the arts, he also leads The Act On Ability Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to creating inclusive opportunities for actors of all abilities.¹ Source: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, “U.S. Surgeon General’s Advisory on Protecting Youth Mental Health,” 2021.

Breaking the Cycle — A Short Film on Alcohol, Family & Hope

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.