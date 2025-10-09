Province Proclaims October as Community Inclusion Month

CANADA, October 9 - Released on October 9, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed October as Community Inclusion Month in partnership with Inclusion Saskatchewan. This month celebrates the contributions of people with intellectual disabilities, as well as the families, allies and organizations that support them.

"Community Inclusion Month is about recognizing the strengths, talents, and achievements of people with intellectual disabilities," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "Our government continues to make investments in homes, programs and services that support the work organizations like Inclusion Saskatchewan do in creating more inclusive communities."

Throughout October, Inclusion Saskatchewan and its branches and partners will host activities and events to celebrate inclusion, raise awareness and showcase the achievements of people with intellectual disabilities.

For almost 70 years, Inclusion Saskatchewan has championed the rights and inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities. They work with thousands of people with intellectual disabilities and families across the province through advocacy, public education, employment supports, youth programs and family workshops.

"Inclusion Saskatchewan is proud to be building the inclusion movement together with collaborators, supporters, and allies," Inclusion Saskatchewan CEO Christina Martens-Funk said. "We are grateful to the Government of Saskatchewan for recognizing people with intellectual disabilities this month, as we celebrate inclusive communities."

For more information about the Government of Saskatchewan's accessibility initiatives, visit: accessiblesk.saskatchewan.ca.

For more information about the supports and services that Inclusion Saskatchewan provides, visit: www.inclusionsk.com.

