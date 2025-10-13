MSTRO & DataCorps Partner to Bring AI-Augmented Intelligence and Operational Mastery to SMBs and the MSPs Who Power Them

MSTRO & DataCorps Partner DataCorps Technology Solutions MSTRO

Collaboration that turns collective experience into intelligence so every business can learn, adapt, and compete like an enterprise.

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MSTRO, Inc., the humans-first intelligence company, and DataCorps Technology Solutions, a leading Managed IT Services Provider (MSP), today announced a strategic partnership to deliver enterprise-grade, AI-augmented intelligence to small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and the MSPs who support them.Built on a shared belief that technology should elevate people, the partnership combines DataCorps’ proven operational discipline with MSTRO’s ability to orchestrate intelligence across data, systems, and teams . The result is a practical path for Main Street to gain Wall-Street-caliber clarity, without big-enterprise complexity or cost.Why It Matters for SMBsSMBs are squeezed by disconnected tools, data sprawl, limited staff, and rising security risk, blocking automation and clear insight. MSTRO unifies and interprets data across the systems you already use today to establish the required foundational layer to power agents/automations, analytics, and frontline decisions in one cohesive flow. Leaders can protect the business, grow with resilience, and out-execute larger competitors, all in a client-owned, secure design that keeps data under your control. What used to be an enterprise-only luxury, end-to-end orchestration of intelligence , is now accessible and affordable to the true growth engine of our economy.SMBs gain:• Protection & Control – Client-owned, secure design.• Growth & Resilience –Reusable business intent tech designed by you to compete stronger.• Collaboration at Scale – A shared intelligence hub that aligns employees, leaders, and MSP partners.• Operational Mastery – Automations and analytics that improve quality, speed, and cost.“SMBs don’t need more dashboards, they need clarity,” said Chris Busch, Founder & CEO of MSTRO. “MSTRO helps Main Street businesses see the whole field and act on the next right thing, confidently and together.”Why it matters for MSPs:Channel partners need differentiation that scales. By embedding MSTRO’s intelligence layer into managed services, MSPs can move beyond tool delivery to measurable business outcomes, gaining flexibility, adaptability, and new recurring revenue streams while maintaining client trust and control.“SMBs are the backbone of main street, and they deserve enterprise-caliber tools,” said Angel R. Rojas, Jr., President & CEO of DataCorps. “This partnership allows MSPs to move beyond tool delivery and become true growth partners for their clients.”About DataCorps Technology Solutions, Inc.Based in Brandon, FL, DataCorps delivers Managed IT Services focused on business outcomes, continuous improvement, and strategic alignment for SMBs. Through The DataCorps Way™, teams gain clarity, control, and confidence in the age of AI. Learn more at www.datacorps.com About MSTRO, Inc.At MSTRO, technology isn’t the point—people are. Guided by a Humans-First philosophy, we build AI-powered products that lift, recognize, and amplify human potential by orchestrating collective intelligence across your data, systems, and teams as one connected ecosystem. The result is clarity, speed, and control. Empowering humanity to Explore, Discover, Spark, Create, and Share collective intelligence while keeping your contribution of knowledge, context, and innovation with your legacy. Learn more at mstro.ai

