Award-Winning Discovery: Child Care Aware of Kentucky Reveals Why New Child Care Programs Struggle to Launch

Child Care Aware of Kentucky wins Silver Award at First Wings of Innovation Awards

Child Care Aware of Kentucky Wins Silver at TOOTRiS' 2025 Wings of Innovation Awards for leveraging data to drive new solutions

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOOTRiS congratulates Child Care Aware of Kentucky (CCAKY) on receiving the Silver Award in the 2025 Wings of Innovation CCR&R Awards for uncovering barriers preventing new Child Care programs from opening across the state.

Through the use of WorkLife Systems (WLS), CCAKY revealed that financial burdens — not zoning issues as often believed — are the greatest obstacle facing prospective providers in their area. This critical insight is empowering decision-makers and creating a stronger pipeline of Child Care programs to meet family needs.

The award was announced during TOOTRiS’ Wind Beneath Your Wings Summit, which drew hundreds of Child Care leaders from across the nation to reimagine and strengthen the future of Child Care. As part of the Summit, the Wings of Innovation Awards spotlight bold, local solutions making a difference today and offering models for tomorrow. Other award winners included Rural Pathways, Child Care Aware of Missouri, PATCH Hawaii, Child Care Aware of Kansas, and MountainHeart South CCR&R.

“Child Care Aware of Kentucky is proving that real change starts with real data,” said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS. “By shining a light on the actual financial hurdles, they’ve given state leaders a clear path forward — one that will expand the provider pipeline and ensure more families can access the care they need.”

“At Child Care Aware of Kentucky, we’re always working to think outside the box and find new solutions,” said Bethany Davis, Director of Data Evaluation & Impact. “It’s nice to have our innovative approaches recognized. It reinforces our commitment to building stronger opportunities for providers, families, and the communities we serve.”

About Child Care Aware of Kentucky

Child Care Aware of Kentucky works to improve the quality and accessibility of early childhood programs by supporting providers, empowering families, and equipping decision-makers with data-driven insights that build a stronger Child Care infrastructure for the state. Learn more at childcareawareky.org.

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is the nation’s largest Child Care platform partnering with employers, providers, government agencies, and Child Care Resource & Referral (CCR&R) organizations to strengthen local Child Care ecosystems, amplify the impact of community-based initiatives, and make care more accessible, equitable, and sustainable — empowering parents, supporting providers, and fueling economic growth. Learn more at tootris.com*.

* - https://tootris.com/

