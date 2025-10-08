MEASLES UPDATE: DPH Confirms locations of Spartanburg County Outbreak, Media Briefing to take Place Tomorrow (Thursday)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Oct. 8, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – After allowing a 48-hour period of parental notifications to be sent and received, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) can confirm that two schools in Spartanburg County – Global Academy of South Carolina and Fairforest Elementary – have confirmed measles cases identified with the current outbreak and are taking appropriate measures to exclude potentially exposed students.

A virtual-only statewide media briefing is scheduled for TOMORROW, Thursday, Oct. 9, at 1 p.m. to update the latest developments about the ongoing outbreak. Login information is below, and another media advisory will be sent in the morning.

DPH has been working closely with officials at each school, and both schools have been proactive in taking recommended precautionary measures to ensure student, teacher and staff safety and to prevent the spread of the measles virus to others. This includes the identification of potentially exposed students at each school and their exclusion from school activities until the period of potential disease transmission is safely concluded.

As of today (Oct. 8), there remain seven confirmed measles cases associated with the current outbreak in Spartanburg County since Sept. 25th and 10 overall in South Carolina in 2025.

Fairforest Elementary is in Spartanburg School District 6. Global Academy is a public charter school.

For the latest on the current outbreak, DPH has created a measles outbreak page on its website. That page will be updated by noon on Tuesdays and Fridays. In time, this update frequency may change to more or less each week depending on disease activity.

DPH’s measles page contains what people need to know about measles (e.g., video, educational materials), and frequently asked questions about symptoms, prevention, vaccination history, and DPH’s role in protecting South Carolina from measles.

U.S. Data: Find the latest numbers of confirmed U.S. measles cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) update this page weekly.

Login information for media briefing Thursday:

