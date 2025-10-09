Safety reminder for Dundas St commuters during Grindstone Bridge construction

HAMILTON, ON - The City of Hamilton is reminding residents and commuters to follow all posted traffic signs and signals in the Bridge 451 construction area over Grindstone Creek on Dundas Street in Waterdown.

There has been an increase in illegal traffic movements in this area, creating unsafe conditions for both drivers and pedestrians. The City urges all motorists to respect the temporary traffic controls in place for everyone’s safety.

Important information:

Temporary traffic lights at the construction site will remain red for the full 12-hour duration. Vehicles must follow the posted detours.

Running the red light is illegal and may result in fines issued by Hamilton Police.

Traffic schedule:

2 am to 2 pm (morning detour): Eastbound traffic only through the construction zone; westbound traffic detours.

2 pm to 2 am (afternoon detour): Westbound traffic only through the construction zone; eastbound traffic detours.

If you witness illegal or unsafe driving in the area, please contact Hamilton Police non-emergency line at 905-546-4925.

We understand that road closures can be disruptive, and we appreciate your patience as we work to deliver long-term benefits to Hamilton’s streets and neighbourhoods.

Together, we’re building a safer, more connected Hamilton.