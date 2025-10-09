Submit Release
New Guardianship Training for Judges, Attorneys, and Court Staff

Guardianship cases often come with a unique set of challenges: important fundamental rights are at stake, litigants are frequently self-represented, and guardianship philosophy and law have shifted dramatically in recent years. The new Guardianship for Nevada Judges training series provides judges, attorneys, and court staff with practical tools and guidance to navigate guardianship cases. This six-part, on-demand series is available through your DELP dashboard. Simply log in and select the course. If you don’t yet have a DELP account, contact distanceeducationprogram@nvcourts.nv.gov to get started.

