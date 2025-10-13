CalcFocus Launches 'Migrate' – A Game-Changing Solution for Insurance Policy Conversions

Migrate succeeds by eliminating chaos, automating complexity, and delivering accuracy at every step. CalcFocus has a 100% track record of conversion success...” — Kevin Walma

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CalcFocus, a leading provider of life, annuity, and benefits policy administration and illustration solutions for insurance, proudly announces the launch of Migrate, its enterprise-grade migration platform designed to transform how insurers handle policy conversions.

As life insurers face mounting pressure to reduce costs, modernize legacy systems, and support digital transformation, Migrate offers a timely and transformative solution. Built for precision, scalability, and speed, Migrate empowers carriers to move from product logic to policy-level detail with unmatched accuracy and control.

“Migrations often fail due to poorly understood data and decades of accumulated products, policies, and features.” said Kevin Walma, CRO at CalcFocus. “Migrate succeeds by eliminating chaos, automating complexity, and delivering accuracy at every step. CalcFocus has a 100% track record of conversion success… It’s not just a tool—it’s a strategic capability for insurers navigating change.”

Key Features of Migrate:

• Automated Accuracy: Validates, balances, and reconciles data with dynamic scorecards for full traceability and auditability.

• Comprehensive Data Handling: Transfers every record, rule, value, beneficiary, and rider—no duct-tape workflows or data dumps.

• Scalable Performance: Built for volume, Migrate supports high availability and repeatable processes for blocks or books of business.

• Seamless Integration: Plugs into existing or future-state policy admin systems via modern APIs and file-based integration.

• Strategic Migration Capability: Supports digital transformation, system consolidation, mergers, acquisitions, and TPA transitions.

Backed by years of conversion experience and powered by the CoreCalc Engine and CF Framework, Migrate leverages GenAI advancements to deliver state-of-the-art mapping, transformation, and balancing capabilities.

Whether consolidating books of business, transitioning to a new TPA, or rationalizing legacy systems, Migrate turns policy conversions into a clean, repeatable process—eliminating manual intervention and accelerating progress.

About CalcFocus

CalcFocus, founded in 2014 by insurance technology veterans, offers cloud-hosted web services that augment or replace legacy illustration and policy administration functionalities. The Achieve platform is designed for configurability and quality, providing a comprehensive enterprise solution for policy administration and illustration needs. Learn more at www.calcfocus.com.

