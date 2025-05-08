AMPLIFY Goes Live with CalcFocus Achieve Policy Admin System

CalcFocus Achieve supports AMPLIFY’s new Indexed Universal Life product in their innovative, digital-first approach to the consumer life insurance market

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CalcFocus, a provider of front and back-office Life, Accident, Health and Annuities insurance technology for both Individual and Group lines, announced today that Amplify Life Insurance (“Amplify”), a leading digital platform revolutionizing wealth-building through permanent life insurance, has gone live with CalcFocus Achieve to support their new Indexed Universal Life product.

Amplify’s mission is to help modern, digital-first customers address gaps in their financial planning, protect their families, and build multi-generational wealth. Delivered through a streamlined and engaging experience, Amplify’s platform brings permanent life products to the younger mass-affluent market. CalcFocus is uniquely qualified to provide both deep insurance expertise built into Achieve by experts, and the modern connectivity and integration technology necessary to support the real-time consumer journey.

Amplify is an existing CalcFocus Forecast illustration system customer and the initiative to add Achieve started in early 2024. With the addition of the Achieve Policy Administration platform, Amplify will be able to bring new innovative life insurance products to market quickly and provide more options to their customers.

“We’re excited to support Amplify in their mission to bring permanent life insurance products to digital-first consumers,” said Tommy McCahill, CEO of CalcFocus. “Understanding the value of permanent life insurance is critical for long term life planning, especially for demographics that prefer a modern, online experience, which traditionally tended to lead to term products. With Amplify AI-driven education and sales journey platform, combined with CalcFocus' in-depth insurance expertise and robust system capabilities, we’re helping deliver a rich, personalized experience for their customers.”

“We’ve enjoyed working closely with the Amplify team, both from a business and technology perspective, making it a collaborative and effective process,” McCahill continued. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with Amplify as they push the boundaries of innovation in the digital life insurance space.”

“We’ve enjoyed working with the CalcFocus team as we are aligned in our missions to use modern technology to bring more life insurance products to digital-first consumers and provide them superb service throughout their lifetime,” said Lu Ma, Chief Operating & Strategy Officer of Amplify. “This shared mission enables us to continue partnering together to drive innovation in the life insurance space.”

About Amplify

Amplify is the first digital permanent life insurance platform offering customers direct access to products where you access tax-efficient accumulation and obtain lifelong protection. It's founded by serial entrepreneurs with industry and technology expertise looking to modernize the $1.1T permanent life insurance industry. Amplify provides an educational journey, product recommendation and quoting, and real-time pre-underwriting to help customers learn about plans and customize a policy for their needs. Launched in 2020 and based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Amplify operates nationwide and has served thousands of customers.

About CalcFocus

CalcFocus was founded in 2014 by a group of insurance technology veterans in response to seismic changes in the life and annuity industry landscape. CalcFocus Forecast Illustration and Achieve Administration products are cloud-hosted web services to augment or replace selected legacy illustration and policy administration functionality; and CalcFocus services may be orchestrated to become a comprehensive enterprise policy administration and illustration platform. The CalcFocus platform was designed with a pragmatic approach to configurability and a dogmatic approach to quality.

In 2023, the CalcFocus’ Forecast Illustration System won the Advanced Technology award and was placed in the Luminary Quadrant in Celent’s North American Illustration Systems Report, indicating the product excels in both Technology and Breadth of Functionality. The Achieve Policy Administration System also won the Advanced Technology Award in the same year.

Learn more at www.calcfocus.com

Legal Disclaimer:

