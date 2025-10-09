SAF Backs Second Lawsuit Challenging Constitutionality of National Firearms Act

Second Amendment Foundation logo

Second Amendment Foundation files second lawsuit challenging Constitutionality of National Firearms Act

With the tax now set to $0, the remaining registration requirements for these arms under the NFA have no constitutional basis. ” — Adam Kraut, Executive Director

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) announced today the filing of a new SAF lawsuit (No. 2:25-cv-00223) challenging the constitutionality of the National Firearms Act (NFA).Since 1934, the NFA required anyone who wished to purchase a silencer, short-barreled rifle, short-barreled shotgun or “Any Other Weapon” (AOW) to pay a $200 tax and register the firearm with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Through the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill, however, the tax on these arms was eliminated but the registration requirement was left in place. The newly filed suit seeks to completely remove the affected arms from the NFA, eliminating the remaining registration requirements.“With the tax now set to $0, the remaining registration requirements for these arms under the NFA have no constitutional basis,” said SAF Executive Director Adam Kraut. “Completely removing them from the NFA is now a must, and this suit aims to eradicate the barriers to the exercise of the Second Amendment. SAF is already a plaintiff in its own lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of these elements of the NFA, and now our sister organization the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms is joining the fight as a plaintiff with our financial backing in this companion case.”Filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, plaintiffs in Jensen v. ATF are the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, FPC Action Foundation, Texas Rifle Association, Hot Shots Custom and three individuals.“This is the best opportunity in a generation to eliminate major portions of the NFA since its inception nearly a century ago,” said SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb. “The government is going to be hard-pressed to justify the law as a tax without a tax, and the type of regulation of Second Amendment-protected arms seen in the NFA is without any historical support. We’re hopeful its days are numbered.”For more information visit SAF.org.



