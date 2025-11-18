Premier Speaking at Energy Conference in Boston

CANADA, November 18 - Premier Tim Houston will be a keynote speaker at the 33rd annual U.S.-Canada Executive Energy Conference in Boston, Mass.

On Thursday, November 20, Premier Houston will address a crowd of more than 200 senior executives, policy-makers and innovators, outlining Nova Scotia’s focus on energy and resource development, including offshore wind, critical minerals and onshore and offshore natural gas.

“The world’s energy needs are growing, and Nova Scotia is uniquely positioned to help meet that demand. Through things like offshore wind and natural gas, we’ll meet our own province’s needs and be able to share additional energy well beyond our borders,” said Premier Houston. “I look forward to every opportunity to promote the unique offering we have in Nova Scotia – our incredible natural resources, our skilled and educated workforce, and our focus on creating the right conditions for economic development and investment.”

In addition to attending the energy conference while in Boston, the Premier is scheduled to meet with Bernadette Jordan, Consul General of Canada in Boston, as well as senior officials and business leaders in energy, offshore wind and natural gas.

New England, like many markets, is anticipated to have massive energy needs that could benefit from Nova Scotia’s plan to construct offshore wind turbines.

On October 16, the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Energy Regulator launched the overall process for the first call for bids to license offshore wind energy. The process starts with prequalification for interested companies and a call for information that will inform the call for bids.

Quick Facts:

in 2024, Nova Scotia exports to the New England states (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont) reached $1.2 billion, and imports from this region were almost $64 million

mission delegates from the Province include Premier Houston; Nicole LaFosse Parker, Chief of Staff and General Counsel, Premier’s Office; and Dave MacGregor, Associate Deputy Minister, Department of Energy

the delegation will be in Boston from today, November 18, to Thursday, November 20

Premier Houston is also Nova Scotia’s Minister of Energy, Minister of Trade and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs

