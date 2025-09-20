OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES Appoints Brett Beranek as General Manager and Manon Dégarie as Chief Financial Officer

Brett Beranek, General Manager at OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES Manon Dégarie, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES announces the appointment of Brett Beranek as General Manager and Manon Dégarie as Chief Financial Officer.OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES, a global leader in real-time simulation and digital twin technologies, is strengthening its executive team with the appointment of Brett Beranek as General Manager. With over 20 years of experience in advanced technologies (AI, cybersecurity, cloud computing), Mr. Beranek has held leadership roles at Microsoft and Nuance and co-founded the startup VIION. His strategic vision and extensive expertise support OPAL-RT’s mission to accelerate the adoption of next-generation simulation technologies.The company also announces the appointment of Manon Dégarie as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), a role she has held since September 2024. With more than 35 years of experience in financial and strategic management, Ms. Dégarie previously served as Vice President of Finance at Triotech Amusement Inc. She now oversees OPAL-RT’s finance, legal, IT, and human resources functions.These appointments are part of OPAL-RT’s ongoing succession and growth plan. The company employs more than 400 people worldwide and continues to expand its expertise internationally.Jean Bélanger, co-founder of OPAL-RT, will continue as President to ensure a smooth leadership transition and the company’s long-term sustainability. Under his leadership, OPAL-RT reaffirms its vision for global growth and its commitment to developing advanced simulation technologies essential for renewable energy integration and the electrification of transportation.Lise Laforce, co-founder of OPAL-RT, will continue as Executive Vice President and will also lead OPAL-DDD, a nonprofit organization dedicated to education in sustainable development.About OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIESFor more than 25 years, OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES has been a global leader in real-time simulation and Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) testing. Since 1997, OPAL-RT has provided engineers and researchers with accessible, innovative, and customized simulation technologies, bridging the gap between modeling and real-world applications. By harnessing the power of high-performance computing, OPAL-RT accelerates the development of cutting-edge solutions in energy, automotive, aerospace, and other industries. Today, the company operates in more than 40 countries.Follow OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES at opal-rt.com as well as on LinkedIn Facebook , X, Instagram, and YouTube.

