Mineral BioSciences Unveils Research on Humiplex®

A Clinically Validated Humic Ionic Mineral Complex for Detox, Gut Health, and Cellular Protection

GOODYEAR, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mineral BioSciences, with over 40 years of innovation in natural health solutions, today announced compelling new research showcasing the clinically validated benefits of its product, Humiplex , a humic ionic mineral complex designed to support detoxification , digestive health, microbial balance, and cellular resilience manufactured in our cGMP facility.The recently released studies highlight Humiplex’s unique ability to bind toxins, enhance nutrient bioavailability, and selectively support beneficial gut bacteria—setting it apart from conventional detoxification and prebiotic agents.Key Research Highlights1. Heavy Metal Detoxification & Cellular ProtectionA study conducted by Sunny BioDiscovery, Inc. found that Humiplexsignificantly protected human skin cells from copper ion toxicity. While zeolite showed no benefit—and in some cases worsened toxicity—Humiplexrestored cell viability up to 141% of baseline levels and enhanced mitochondrial activity up to 159% of control levels. This demonstrates Humiplex’s powerful chelation properties, binding toxic ions and reducing oxidative stress.2. A Gentler Alternative to Activated CharcoalIn comparative testing, Humiplexpreserved probiotic viability far better than activated charcoal. At standard serving levels, Humiplexmaintained 2.5× more live probiotics, making it a more microbiome-friendly detoxification option for supplement formulations.3. Enhanced Mineral BioavailabilityCell studies revealed Humiplexdelivers ionic minerals more efficiently than free ions. Treated cells showed over 10× higher binding, greater mineral uptake (669 vs. 399 fluorescence units), and improved detoxification capacity, underscoring its role as a powerful mineral delivery system.4. Superior Prebiotic SupportUnlike other prebiotics, Humiplexselectively encouraged beneficial bacterial strains such as Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, while inhibiting harmful bacteria like S. aureus. This selective support makes Humiplexa superior choice for digestive system health and microbiome balance.About Mineral BioSciencesBased in Goodyear, Arizona, Mineral BioSciences has been a global leader in humic substance innovation for over 40 years. The company is dedicated to advancing health and wellness through scientifically validated mineral complexes derived from nature.Mineral BioSciences is excited to join this year’s SupplySide Global again at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas! Visit us at Booth #7110 in the Expo Hall on October 29–30, 2025.For more information, visit: www.MineralBioSciences.com

