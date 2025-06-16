Mineral BioSciences - USA Produced Fulvic and Humic Extracts Receives cGMP Certification

Fulvic & Humic Extract - Ioniplex & Humiplex

Mineral BioSciences, a vertically integrated manufacturing facility receives certification for current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP).

GOODYEAR, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mineral BioSciences, a vertically integrated manufacturing facility located in Goodyear, Arizona, proudly announces it has received certification for current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). This prestigious certification ensures that the facility complies with the rigorous standards set forth by the FDA for the manufacturing, processing, and packaging.The cGMP certification underscores Mineral BioSciences’ unwavering commitment to product safety, quality, and transparency. By meeting and exceeding these stringent requirements, the company demonstrates that its operational protocols, documentation processes, sanitation controls, and personnel training programs are aligned with the highest industry standards.At the heart of the Mineral Biosciences operations is the production of Fulvic Acid and Humic Acid , two natural plant extracts known for their powerful trace mineral content and wide-ranging benefits in cellular health, nutrient absorption and detox properties. These specialty ingredients are manufactured under the trusted brand names Ioniplex (fulvic acid) and Humiplex™ (humic acid). Each is derived using a proprietary, patented extraction and purification processes designed to preserve biological integrity and ensure consistency across all batches.With this certification, Mineral BioSciences is poised to maximize operations while reinforcing its role as a premier provider of high-quality organic plant extract ingredients for nutraceutical, wellness, food, beverage, personal care and cosmetic formulations.About Mineral BioSciencesMineral BioSciences is a division of the larger Global OrganicsGroup of companies that specializes in research & development, and the manufacturing of advanced biological solutions for human, animal and plant health.

Mineral BioSciences Vertically Integrated Production Facility

