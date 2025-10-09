Colorado Chinese Medicine University to Host Inaugural Acupuncture & Herbal Medicine Expo

CCMU Inaugural Health Expo

Landmark gathering will unite Eastern and Western healthcare leaders to address Colorado’s most pressing health challenges

For too long, Traditional Chinese Medicine has been seen as separate from mainstream healthcare.” — Tao Zhou, CEO of CCMU

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Colorado Chinese Medicine University (CCMU) is proud to announce the first-ever Colorado Acupuncture & Herbal Medicine Expo, to be held October 18-19, 2025 at Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center. This paradigm-shifting gathering will bring together Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) practitioners, Western medicine leaders and the public for two days of education, collaboration and conversations around shifts in community care.This landmark event will showcase the healing wisdom of Classical Chinese Medicine and its role in promoting health, longevity and balance. Attendees will experience free community acupuncture clinics, Tai Chi and Qigong demonstrations, herbal medicine talks, cultural performances and interactive workshops designed for the whole family.“Chinese Medicine has always been about more than treating illness—it’s about cultivating vitality, resilience and harmony in daily life,” said Joseph Brady, Chair of Research at CCMU. “This Expo is our chance to share that wisdom with the wider Colorado community in an accessible and inspiring way.”With growing public interest in complementary and integrative health, the Expo highlights how acupuncture and herbal medicine are increasingly recognized not only for managing chronic conditions but also for enhancing overall well-being.“This Expo represents a historic opportunity,” said Tao Zhou, CEO of CCMU. “For too long, Traditional Chinese Medicine has been seen as separate from mainstream healthcare. But TCM is a proven, evidence-based practice that can help Coloradans struggling with life-altering obstacles that are commonly experienced.”The Expo will bring together individuals from all sectors of health and wellbeing including healthcare professionals, patients, caregivers and community members who are eager to learn more about holistic and culturally inclusive solutions. Alongside research presentations and integrated care panels, attendees will experience interactive offerings such as:Acupuncture in Action: Live demos, ear seeds, pulse diagnostics, and a community clinicHerbal Medicine: Seasonal wellness, materia medica spotlights, home apothecary, herbal first-aidIntegrated Care Panels: TCM + Western clinicians on pain, stress, sleep, recoveryCondition-Focused Sessions: Women’s health, oncology support, Parkinson’s, diabetes, digestion, anxiety, sleepResearch & Case Studies: Evidence snapshots and practice-based outcomesCulture & Movement: Lion dance, tai chi/qigong mini-sessionsKeynote Speaker: Ken Cohen, focusing on Qi-gong Qigong & Chinese medicine, and Tea’s place in TCMFree Community Clinic: Supervised student/alumni care (first-come, first-served)By convening diverse voices, the Colorado Acupuncture & Herbal Medicine Expo underscores the state’s commitment to inclusive, integrative healthcare. Positioning Colorado as a national leader in healthcare innovation, the Expo is happening at a time when new models are urgently needed to address rising healthcare costs, provider burnout and inequities in access to care.Event Details:When: Saturday and Sunday, October 18-19, 2025 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.Where: Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center, 350 S Dahlia St, Denver, CO 80246, United States Tickets: Free with advance registration; $20 at the doorInformation & Registration: Learn more about the Expo and purchase tickets here For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Nora Thomas at nora@norathomas.co or 303-968-4716.About Colorado Chinese Medicine UniversityColorado Chinese Medicine University(CCMU), formerly the Colorado School of Traditional Chinese Medicine (CSTCM), was founded in 1990 and renamed in 2023 to reflect its growth into a multi-degree, research-based institution. CCMU offers all five nationally accredited degrees in Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine, including its highest-level program, the DAOM. The university is home to six specialized departments and an active research program, with a curriculum rooted in Classic Chinese Medicine focused on clinic effectiveness. Through rigorous academics and clinical training, CCMU prepares the next generation of practitioners to lead the field with excellence and integrity. To learn more, please visit ccmu.edu.

