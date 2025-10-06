Colorado Chinese Medicine University Celebrates 35 Years of Holistic Healthcare Advancement

Colorado Chinese Medicine University Logo

35 years mark CCMU’s legacy of advancing Traditional Chinese Medicine education and serving community well-being

Traditional Chinese Medicine has never been more relevant. As people seek holistic and preventative approaches to health, CCMU is here to lead with knowledge, compassion and innovation.” — Tao Zhou, CEO of CCMU

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colorado Chinese Medicine University (CCMU), Colorado’s oldest institution dedicated to Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), celebrates its 35th anniversary this year with great pride. Since its founding in 1990, CCMU has played a crucial role in shaping the future of holistic healthcare and wellness in Colorado and beyond, developing highly skilled practitioners and offering a bridge between Eastern wellness traditions and modern integrative medicine.For three decades, CCMU has progressed from a small college into a nationally recognized university offering master’s, doctoral and advanced doctoral programs. Its Advanced Doctorate in Classical Chinese Medicine, the first of its kind in the world to center on the concept of Qi, embodies the institution's commitment to prioritizing balance and vitality through a comprehensive approach including acupuncture, herbal medicine, moxibustion and modalities of music therapy.“This milestone is celebrating 35 years of growth while reflecting on the importance of reaffirming our responsibility to the communities we serve,” said Tao Zhou, CEO of CCMU. “Traditional Chinese Medicine has never been more relevant. As people seek holistic and preventative approaches to health, CCMU is here to lead with knowledge, compassion and innovation.”The university’s influence extends well beyond the classrooms. Thousands of alumni are currently practicing across the United States, bringing holistic, whole-person care to communities and expanding access to complementary medicine. CCMU’s public clinics provide affordable, high-quality care to Coloradans, while its research initiatives and international collaborations advance the global dialogue around integrative medicine.The anniversary year also included recognition from state leadership. Governor Jared Polis joined CCMU in acknowledging the university’s long-standing contributions to education, wellness and integrative care during one of its celebratory events.Looking ahead, CCMU remains committed to its guiding philosophy of “Preserving the Classics, Integrating Innovation.” As part of this vision, the university will host the inaugural Colorado Acupuncture & Herbal Medicine Expo on October 18-19, 2025. The event will unite Eastern and Western healthcare leaders, practitioners and the public for education, cultural exchange and community care positioning Colorado as a national hub for integrative wellness innovation. Join the movement by registering for the free event here. For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Nora Thomas at nora@norathomas.co or 303-968-4716.About Colorado Chinese Medicine UniversityColorado Chinese Medicine University(CCMU), formerly the Colorado School of Traditional Chinese Medicine (CSTCM), was founded in 1990 and renamed in 2023 to reflect its growth into a multi-degree, research-based institution. CCMU offers all five nationally accredited degrees in Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine, including its highest-level program, the DAOM. The university is home to six specialized departments and an active research program, with a curriculum rooted in Classic Chinese Medicine focused on clinic effectiveness. Through rigorous academics and clinical training, CCMU prepares the next generation of practitioners to lead the field with excellence and integrity. To learn more, please visit ccmu.edu.

