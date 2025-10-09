Search Solution Group Launches HR Consulting Division to Support Charlotte’s Growing Business Community

Charlotte-based firm expands beyond recruitment to deliver on-demand HR expertise for organizations navigating compliance, retention, & compensation challenges.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Charlotte continues to experience rapid business growth, companies across the region are facing mounting challenges in compliance, retention, and employee engagement. To meet this need, Search Solution Group , a nationally recognized recruitment firm headquartered in Charlotte, has launched a new Human Resources Consulting division designed to provide organizations with flexible, on-demand HR expertise.“Charlotte’s growth has been incredible, but with that comes new workforce challenges,” said Greg Moores, Vice President of Marketing & Strategy at Search Solution Group. “Many companies need senior-level HR guidance but aren’t ready to add a full-time executive. Our consulting division gives them access to experienced professionals who can step in when they’re needed most.”For more than two decades, Search Solution Group has supported organizations nationwide through executive search, direct hire, and staffing. With the addition of HR Consulting , the firm now helps companies strengthen their people strategies and HR infrastructure without increasing headcount.The HR Consulting division provides fractional, interim, and project-based expertise in key areas, including compensation strategy and pay structure design, job evaluation and salary benchmarking, executive compensation and total rewards planning, benefits plan optimization and compliance support, and organizational design and engagement strategy. These services are tailored to help growing businesses attract, retain, and reward top talent while remaining competitive and compliant in a fast-changing labor market.By adding HR Consulting, Search Solution Group reinforces its commitment to supporting Charlotte’s dynamic business community and helping organizations build stronger, more sustainable workforces.About Search Solution Group:Search Solution Group is a national recruitment and talent solutions firm specializing in executive search, direct hire, staffing, and HR consulting. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the firm partners with organizations across the U.S. to deliver tailored hiring strategies and workforce optimization solutions.Learn more at www.searchsolutiongroup.com

